BELIA SKIN AND BEAUTY ADDS "MED SPA" OFFERINGS
Las Vegas’ premiere esthetics business, now expanding Med Spa services supervised by a professional healthcare team.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Belia Skin and Beauty Spa team announces a new leap ahead in client satisfaction and health-focused care with the addition of expanded Med Spa services. Formed with a keen appreciation for the intimate and exotic beauty secrets known only to those from the Pacific Rim, The Belia is embracing many of the affordable and minimally-invasive technologies, now under the direction of a physician. The newly-expanded certified staff includes a doctor and a new advanced aesthetician.
“To expand its focus on aesthetic services as the healthiest path to skin and body rejuvenation, the addition of “Med Spa” to the Belia brand has special meaning. Our new clinical staff members have proactively achieved the required extra training goals recently set for the Med Spa beauty industry in Nevada.” says Lia Yulianti, CEO of Belia Med Spa.
Yulianti is an advanced aesthetician and Indonesia-born beauty expert. She brings her expertise to Southern Nevada at Belia, meaning "youthful" in Indonesia. “The Belia Med Spa also embodies my goal to integrate the practice of a true medical spa with our core value which is offering ancient ingredients to enhance beauty - inside and out," she said
Cornell Calinescu, MD is the Medical Director of advanced esthetic services for Belia Skin & Beauty Med Spa. He will supervise all non-surgical advanced services including medical grade chemical peel, microdermabrasion, dermaplaning, microneedling and cavitation following state laws governing non-surgical medical esthetic services. Consistent with his Medical Aesthetic Practice at The Belia, Dr. Calinescu is triple board-certified with a strong background in high tech/high touch healthcare.
Licensed Advanced Aesthetician Leanne Lee has also joined the Belia Med Spa team. Having worked in the Med Spa industry for five years, she has hands-on experience in a vast array of esthetics services. She expanded her beauty palette to include permanent makeup artistry: microblading, shading and Ombre, top and bottom eyeliner, hairline and scalp pigmentation.
About Belia Med Spa
Offering a wide range of anti-aging treatments to maintain the skin's health, Belia Med Spa provides the latest non-surgical esthetic procedures performed by advanced aestheticians. The Belia also offers rejuvenating skin and body packages including organic products to help address skin issues for patients
undergoing radiation and chemotherapy. The Belia features a range of esthetic services including eyelash extension, lash and brow lift, waxing and tinting, microdermabrasion, microneedling, dermaplaning, cavitation skin tightening, and medical grade chemical peels to treat the signs of facial aging and address sun damage; as well as microblading and scalp pigmentation. In addition to med spa services, the Belia also serves advanced aesthetic services professionals registered with Nevada Cosmetology by offering Continuing Education Unit (CEU) advanced training courses for accredited hours. Belia is located at 5165 South Fort Apache Road, Suite 180, Las Vegas, NV 89148.
About the laws governing advanced aesthetic services in Nevada
Senate Bill No. 291 became law in June 2021 and went into effect on January 1, 2022. It provides for the licensure and regulation of advanced estheticians and instructors of advanced estheticians by the Nevada State Board of Cosmetology. It also establishes certain requirements for licensure as an advanced esthetician or instructor of advanced estheticians, the performance of certain procedures by an advanced esthetician and provides regulations on other matters related to the performance of aesthetics services. In addition, the law states a master esthetician may perform a nonablative esthetic medical procedure (meaning procedures that do not remove living skin tissue) only under the supervision of a health care professional who stays readily available for an immediate consultation.
Lia Yulianti
Belia Med Spa
+1 702-981-8773
Info@TheBelia.com