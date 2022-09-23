Cementitious Flooring Market - Present Scenario on Growth Analysis & Key Players | To Reach $2 Billion by 2031

Cementitious Flooring Market - 2031

The global cementitious flooring market size was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Cementitious flooring is the most common type of flooring used in both residential and commercial, owing to its non-absorbent nature, durability, waterproofness and resistance to fire. In addition, flooring is one of the most important components of any functionality, whether residential or commercial. Various types of cementitious floor coatings such as epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic are widely utilized in resurfacing applications.

Covid-19 impact:

• Manufacturing activities of Cementitious Flooring halted due to implementation of global lockdown.

• Moreover, supply chain disruptions, shortage of labor, and unavailability of raw materials created challenges in carrying out manufacturing in full capacity.

• Several construction activities were delayed in order to maintain the social distancing norms.

• The demand from end use industries reduced significantly due to halt in day-to-day operations in 2020. However, the demand would grow steadily during post-lockdown as daily operations get back on track.

• The ban on import-export activities led to supply chain disruption and supply-demand gap. As the restrictions are lifted off, the supply chain will be restored.

Competitive Landscape:

Behr Process Corporation, Black Bear Coatings & Concrete, Concare Inc., CRH PLC, EPMS Supplies Ltd., Hempel, Jotun, Laticrete International, Mapei S.p.A, MBCC Group, Michelman Inc., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sherlin-Williams, Sika AG, Teknos, TMI Coatings Inc.

