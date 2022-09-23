Fraser Allport, Fiduciary, announces his Financial Educational Courses for Teachers : " Retirement Planning made Easy "
All Knowledge comes from Experience. ”DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraser is a resource for Teachers to help them better understand Social Security, Medicare, ERISA Plans, Deferred Comp’, Life and Annuities, ROTH Conversions, Estate Planning, etc.
Fraser Allport specializes in Retirement and Estate Planning, Social Security, Medicare, the FRS DROP, 403b Plans, IRAs and Income Taxes.
Please see Fraser Allport’s complete Suite of Services at www.fraserallport.com
Mr. Allport has worked with Teachers for five decades to help them with their 403(b) and 457 Deferred Compensation Plans.
To help Teachers Get Smart with their Money, Fraser Allport offers an extensive Library of Educational Videos on his You Tube Channel.
Please see Fraser's YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJIvncPq8Up5ptDiEUT3bJA/videos
For those Teachers who also participate in the Florida Retirement System’s DROP Plan and Deferred Compensation Plans ... read Fraser’s Educational articles at https://www.fraserallport.com/florida-drop-library/.
Preparing for Health Insurance and Out of Pocket Medical Expenses as Teachers age is an important part of Retirement Planning, which is why Fraser Allport is also licensed in Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Supplements.
Read Fraser's Educational Medicare articles at https://www.fraserallport.com/medicare-library/.
Social Security is an integral part of Retirement Planning. Fraser Allport offers a no obligation Complimentary Consultation to help Teachers analyze their optimum Social Security claiming strategies at https://www.fraserallport.com/social-security/.
The finishing touch to every good Financial Plan is Estate Planning. Fraser Allport is a Certified Estate Planner ™ , and can help Teachers craft a lasting Estate Plan. Leave A Legacy, not A Mess.
Learn about Fraser’s 5 Step “ Total Money Planning System ” at https://www.fraserallport.com/my-seminars/
Teachers can also subscribe to Fraser’s weekly Educational email at www.fraserallport.com
Fraser offers Phone, Zoom or In-Person consults. Fraser also does Onsite Educational Workshops at a School, Facility, HOA, Senior Center or Club.
Teachers can schedule a no obligation Complimentary Consultation or Onsite Workshop with Fraser Allport at www.calendly.com/fiduciaryadvisor.
If Teachers Get Smart with their Money … They will have more of it ! A person's Retirement is better when they plan for it early.
Fraser serves all of Florida, and can work in all 50 States.
Fraser has been in Business for 40 Years. Experience Matters.
“ All Knowledge comes from Experience. ” - Albert Einstein
The Total Advisor, LLC is an Independent Retirement, Social Security, Health Insurance, Income Tax and Estate Planning Firm owned by Fraser Allport. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Coppell Advisory Solutions, LLC, dba Fusion Capital Management, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, transacting business in States where it is registered or excluded from registration. FL. License # A004461 and L 09 47 754. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement by the SEC, and does not speak to an Advisor’s skill or ability. All investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss
FRASER L ALLPORT
THE TOTAL ADVISOR
+1 386-882-6256
