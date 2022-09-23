Royal Invest Signs an Agreement to Finance its New Mining Plants in Tunisia with Elite Capital & Co. Limited

* Mr. George Matharu, President and CEO of Elite Capital & Co. - United Kingdom. * Mr. Temim Chaibi, CEO of Royal Invest, s.a.r.l. - Republic of Tunisia.

* Mr. George Matharu, President and CEO of Elite Capital & Co. - United Kingdom. * Mr. Temim Chaibi, CEO of Royal Invest, s.a.r.l. - Republic of Tunisia.

Royal Invest signs an agreement to finance its new mining plants in Tunisia with Elite Capital & Co. Limited - The agreement was signed at the Tunisia Export Promotion Centre - CEPEX

Royal Invest signs an agreement to finance its new mining plants in Tunisia with Elite Capital & Co. Limited - The agreement was signed at the Tunisia Export Promotion Centre - CEPEX

TUNIS, TUNISIA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Temim Chaibi, CEO of Royal Invest, announced today that Royal Invest s.a.r.l. – Tunisia – has signed a Finance Agreement with Elite Capital & Co. Limited – United Kingdom – to finance its new mining plants.

“Yesterday, Royal Invest signed an agreement to finance its new plants with Elite Capital & Co. Limited, a leading Financial UK company, after negotiations since May 2022 which culminated in this extraordinary event where the agreement was signed at the Tunisia Export Promotion Centre – CEPEX Headquarters,” Mr. Temim Chaibi said.

The signing ceremony of the agreement was attended by political and business leaders, including Marwa Mejdoub – Trade and Investment Adviser – Energy and Infrastructure Lead, representing His Majesty’s Ambassador, Her Excellency Ms. Helen Winterton; Nejia Gharbi – Director General of Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations – CDC (representing 20% equity contribution from the Tunisian Government); Mohamed Ben Neji – Director of Marketing and Communications of CDC; Sofiene Rekik – Commercial Director of Banque Nationale Agricole; Mourad Ben Hassine – President and CEO of Tunisia Export Promotion Centre – CEPEX.

“Royal Gypse” Gypsum Mine (Royal Invest, s.a.r.l – ROI) is the most respected gypsum mine in the Republic of Tunisia since 2007. ROI Gypsum Mine has delivered top-quality gypsum to its customers. ROI is dedicated to producing the best Gypsum in the Middle East and North Africa.

Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations – CDC is studying the request of Royal Invest, which they believe is a promising project for the Tunisian economy, and they will take the final decision in this file after the completion of the project’s study.

Mr. George Matharu, President and CEO of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, added, “We would like to thank the UK Embassy in Tunisia for supporting our efforts, and our lawyers Barrister Issam Belhaj and Barrister Akram Zribi for making a success of the entire visit to Tunisia.”

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.

Mr. Temim Chaibi concluded his statement by saying, “I would like to thank all of my business colleagues and personal friends that have supported our project over many years to reach this fantastic conclusion.”

Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –

Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26

Website: ec.uk.com

NNNN

Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Royal Invest Signs an Agreement to Finance its New Mining Plants in Tunisia with Elite Capital & Co. Limited

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Mining Industry, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
Company/Organization
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y 4JS
United Kingdom
+44 20 3709 5060
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a private limited company that provides project related services including Management, Consultancy and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and commercial projects. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has its head office in London (UK), with our Board Members, Staff and Agents being located across the Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa. The company offers a wealth of experience in Banking & Financial transactions, and has a range of specialized advisory services for private, SME or corporate clients. When required Elite Capital & Co. can also customize and structure their products and services to meet the specific needs of the clients and continue to implement innovative funding products and services as the need requires. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has made strategic alliances with several organizations and companies which have given them access to international markets in Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East and GCC regions. This has given Elite Capital & Co. a substantial foundation of clients to build on, in addition to access to the markets that are most in need of the products and services we offer.

KEY FEATURES OF THE PUBLIC & GENERAL INFORMATION

More From This Author
Royal Invest Signs an Agreement to Finance its New Mining Plants in Tunisia with Elite Capital & Co. Limited
Royal Invest signs an agreement to finance its new mining plants in Tunisia with Elite Capital & Co. Limited
Elite Capital & Co. Remembers the Late Queen Elizabeth II and Decides to Reopen its Doors on Tuesday 20 September 2022
View All Stories From This Author