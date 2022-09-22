Air Pros USA Launches Veterans Day Giveaway to Honor Deserving Veterans in Select Markets
HVAC company seeks nominations from communities to award free HVAC system to Veteran
Throughout the entire month of September, anyone can nominate a deserving veteran for Air Pros USA Veterans Day Giveaway by filling out a short application at https://airprosusa.com/Veterans.”HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we approach Veterans Day, Air Pros USA will honor local men and women who served or are currently serving in the U.S. Military. Florida-based Air Pros USA is proud to launch the company’s 3rd annual Veterans Day Giveaway this year including awarding one Veteran or active-duty service member with a free air conditioning unit or furnace with installation. The contest is open to those living and owning their homes in Dallas, Texas; LaGrange, Georgia; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Fort Myers, Florida; Orlando, Florida; Mobile, Alabama, and Lafourche Parish, Louisana.
Throughout the entire month of September, anyone can nominate a deserving veteran for Air Pros USA Veterans Day Giveaway by filling out a short application at https://airprosusa.com/Veterans. The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, September 30th, 2022. The contest is open to active military, retired service members, and veterans who were discharged under general or honorable conditions. All nominees need to own their home.
“The Veteran’s Day Giveaway is one of our most beloved, favorite traditions across the company. It serves as a small thank you for their service and a genuine expression of gratitude for their selfless sacrifices,” says Anthony Perera, Founder and Chief Growth Officer of Air Pros USA. “Veterans have a deep connection to Air Pros USA’s values and culture. Many members of our team and customers are Veterans so it is important to us to do something special for the community every year.”
Air Pros USA is dedicated to the Veterans’ community, instituting this tradition leading up to Veterans Day, by helping those in need.
“I want to thank Air Pros USA for choosing me for this generous gift. We really needed it. It’s something you can’t get every day,” said James Fitzgerald, a 2021 Veterans Day Giveaway recipient.
For more information and a complete list of official rules for the Veterans Day Giveaway, visit https://airprosusa.com/Veterans.
About Air Pros USA:
Air Pros USA was founded in South Florida on the promise of integrity, reliability, and putting our customers first. The company has quickly expanded to many metro areas within Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington, with more locations expected to be introduced soon. Air Pros USA currently employs more than 700 experienced professionals in more than a dozen metro Service locations including Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta, Colorado Springs, Mobile and Spokane. For more information visit www.airprosusa.com.
