B. McGuire Designs Launches Award-Winning Website for Wolf Bay Watershed Watch
Local environmental citizens’ action group gets an updated, mobile-friendly online presence
Our highest award is if a client feels that we have exceeded their expectations. While we focus on creating a website that meets their needs, it is gratifying to be recognized by our industry peers”ATLANTA, GA, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta web design firm, B. McGuire Designs, has recently completed and launched a new online presence for Wolf Bay Watershed Watch in Baldwin County, Alabama.
— Brian McGuire
The new website for Wolf Bay Watershed Watch provides an engaging new design along with online membership and event management. The new design also provides a fully responsive experience to allow visitors to engage with the organization on mobile devices. Online payment and membership management was added to eliminate previously used paper forms and reduce administrative burden on the organization’s volunteer staff. “We enjoyed providing a modern makeover for this organization’s website and going beyond design to dramatically improve both the visitor experience with fully online membership management while reducing the work that staff must do. The client is thrilled.” said Brian McGuire, founder of B. McGuire Designs.
Awards for Best User Interface, Best User Experience were awarded to this design along with special kudos from a global panel of judges by CSS Design Awards. The unique features of the website to improve the user experience and convey the water-quality mission of the organization combined to merit these recognitions. "Our highest award is if a client feels that we have exceeded their expectations. While we focus on creating a website that meets their needs, it is gratifying to be recognized by our industry peers,” said McGuire about the awards.
About Wolf Bay Watershed Watch
Wolf Bay Watershed Watch is a grassroots citizens’ advocacy organization whose mission is to protect and preserve the natural resources of the Wolf Bay Watershed in Baldwin County, Alabama.
About CSS Design Awards
Founded in 2009 and launched in 2010, CSSDA is an international web design and development award platform that honors and showcases freelance designers, studios and agencies for work that pushes the boundaries of UI, UX and innovative development.
About B. McGuire Designs
B. McGuire Designs (https://bmcguiredesigns.com) is an award-winning Atlanta-based digital marketing firm. The principal, Brian McGuire, combines years of successful marketing leadership with high-performance website design and digital marketing tools specifically targeting the needs of small business owners.
