Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market - To Showcase an Annual Healthy Growth Rate Over 2021-2030

Osteoarthritis is one of the most common chronic health conditions characterized by chronic pain and disability with reduced mobility.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Osteoarthritis is defined as the progressive and chronic condition, which mostly affects the spine, hands, knee, ankles, and hips. It is the most common form of arthritis. It is characterized by the wearing of cartilage, which further results in reduction in friction and causes swelling, loss of motion, and pain. Different types of drugs available for the treatment of osteoarthritis are acetaminophen, duloxetine, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Osteoarthritis is defined as the degenerative joint disease caused due to the breakdown of cartilage. It is one of the most common types of arthritis, which result in chronic pain. The wearing down of the cartilage, which is the protective tissue present at the ends of the bone, occurs slowly and gets worsen over time. The knee, hands, and hip are affected by osteoarthritis. The symptoms of osteoarthritis are pain, stiffness, tenderness, inflammation, and loss of flexibility. This disease is irreversible in nature, and medication is recommended to reduce the pain and improve the quality of life.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Abbott Laboratories,

Bayer AG,

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., and

GlaxoSmithKline plc.,

Horizon Therapeutics plc.,

Johnson & Johnson,

Novartis,

Pfizer Inc.,

Sanofi, and

Zimmer Biomet Holding.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of osteoarthritis therapeutics market research to identify potential osteoarthritis therapeutics market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global osteoarthritis therapeutics market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Growth of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market is attributed to factors such as advancement in R&D activities in the healthcare sector; rise in prevalence of osteoarthritis; increase in funds from private and government organizations for development of drug therapy; and rise in awareness among individuals for treatment of osteoarthritis. The osteoarthritis therapeutics market gains interest of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, owing to increase in adoption of cell based research and biomarker in drug development. Moreover, different classes of drug are available for osteoarthritis therapeutics, such as viscosupplements agent, corticosteroid, analgesic, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, which have gained high traction in the market in recent years.

Europe accounted for a majority of the global osteoarthritis Treatment market share in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of knee osteoarthritis, increase in number of approval for osteoarthritis, the presence of key players, availability of advanced research activities for drug development, and increase in number of clinical study to evaluate safety and efficacy of drug in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to increase in prevalence of osteoarthritis, rise in number of female population, growth in health care expenditures, and lack of physical activities.

The osteoarthritis therapeutics market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

