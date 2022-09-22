Food Truck Menu Announces Launch of Its Social Media Channels & Google My Business Listing
Food Truck Menu, a premier online website menu provider for the food truck industry, is excited to announce the launch of its social media channels
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food Truck Menu, a premier online website menu provider, is fire up to announce the launch of its social media channels, Facebook, and Twitter and its Google My Business listing. The company is on point going forward to harness each platform to send out social signals, advertise on each platform and be a thriving part of each community. Facebook and Twitter each have a thriving Food Truck business community complete with food truck business owners, food truck communities with both offering amazing opportunities to advertise the company, get found and close new business.
“Social media is an integral part of marketing a business successfully in the 21st century. Food Truck Menu is going to use all social media platforms to market the company’s business through display ads and video ads on an ongoing basis. The future is ours!” Kevin Kenealy—Chief Marketing Officer
About Food Truck Menu
Food Truck Menu is a food truck business online menu and business marketing solution that combines a mobile friendly online menu that food truck owners can update in real time right from their smartphone combined with a custom QR CODE for customer easy access and for marketing on business cards and marketing flyers. The company’s mission is help food truck companies throughout the United States grow their business to its full potential.
