U.S. Delegation to the International Telecommunication Union Plenipotentiary Conference

Member States of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) will convene the 2022 Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-22) on September 26 in Bucharest, Romania.  Ambassador Erica Barks-Ruggles, U.S. Senior Representative for 2022 Conferences of the ITU will lead the delegation that includes Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves; FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel;  Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and  the Environment Jose Fernandez; FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks; Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information Alan Davidson; Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Nate Fick; U.S. Permanent Representative to the Office of the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva Ambassador Sheba Crocker; Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Jane Rhee; and other representatives from the U.S. government and U.S. telecommunications sector.

The Plenipotentiary is held every four years to elect ITU leadership, adopt its four-year strategic and financial plans, and to debate telecommunication and information and communication technology policies and priorities.  Among the leadership positions to be elected at PP-22 is the ITU Secretary-General.  A U.S. delegation priority for PP-22 is to underscore to ITU member states the United States’ strong support for the candidacy of Doreen Bogdan-Martin. Ms. Bogdan-Martin is uniquely qualified for this important role and would bring to the Secretary-General position an unmatched record of inclusive and transformational leadership in bridging digital divides to connect the 2.7 billion people globally who do not have access to the Internet.

For more information on Ms. Bogdan-Martin’s campaign, visit https://www.state.gov/doreen-bogdan-martin-itu-secretary-general-candidate/

