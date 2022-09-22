YES Communities Volunteers Renovate an Oak Hill Estates Resident’s Home

/EIN News/ -- Denver, Colorado, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Oak Hill Estates, located in Holly, MI owned and operated by YES Communities, completed a 100% volunteer-led, Hug-A-Home renovation project for a long-term resident in the community.

Mr. Cutters' home renovation was made possible by YES team members, including community managers, maintenance technicians, and office team members. YES Communities provided the homeowner with a multitude of home improvements including home painting, a new ramp, and a new furnace and central air unit.

“You did a great job, great job,” said Mr. Cutter, a resident since 2004 that became disabled after suffering 5 strokes. Michael Cutter, Mr. Cutter's son said "It will surely help him and me sleep better at night. I have been wanting to paint the house for a long time and it is finally happening thanks to you guys!”

The YES Communities Hug-A-Home program was developed to assist residents through funding and allocating volunteer time for YES team members to offer help to deserving residents. YES Communities employees donate hundreds of hours of time to serve their own communities and help those who need it most. Hug-A-Home is a part of the YES We Care program, in which YES has invested over $813,000 since 2018 in assistance to team members, residents, and local organizations supporting YES Communities.

As part of the Hug-A-Home program, local vendors and partners helped complete the project. Vendors included RG Mills, Turning Point Construction, Diamond Maintenance, Premier Heating and Cooling, AMHS, Kincade Construction, Fox Construction, MMHS, Bucks Concrete, JS Outdoor Services, Lova Construction, Appliance Repair Pros, Top Notch, T & F, Capitol Supply and Service, Wash on Wheels and Stevenson Stump Grinding.

Michael also added, “You guys are amazing, giving and caring to give your time, money, and effort to do such a great thing for someone. The Hug a Home program has changed lives, not just my dad's, but so many other communities this has helped, it’s not just here, it’s across the nation. Such a great thing to give back and it is just truly amazing. Thank you so much!”

YES Communities is a premier operator of manufactured housing communities and is based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" from 2009 to 2019.

