Adoption Book for Dads Brings Joy and Inspiration
Doris Howe Pens Her Second Installment of the Book “Adoption Joys”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatherlessness is a difficult situation for many children. It can be a lot better when children have a father image while growing up. For many children in the world, they live without a father. This is why a new book was penned by rising author Doris Howe to teach men to see adoption in a different perspective, with the hopes that more and more children will be brought into a family they can call their own.
“Adoption Joys: Dads Make A Difference” is now out for grabs for everyone to read. It hopes to change the perspective of people towards adoptees and families.
Written by Doris Howe, a missionary of “Youth with A Mission”, the book seeks to encourage people to adopt children by teaching them the beauty and joys of adoption, and the amazing blessings that adoption can give to their families when they do so.
“This book is an assignment that God has given me,” says Howe. “It is His passion to bring this culture back to His original plan. He has also put His passion in my spirit. Our culture has been headed to fatherlessness over the last several years. God wants His original family plan to be involved in His original design for families with purpose and passion,” she continues.
Howe’s mission field is in Tyler, Texas at Loving Alternative Adoption Agency. She has been an adoption caseworker for over 24 years. Her main task is to minister to young women who find themselves in an unplanned pregnancy.
She is to love them, educate them, and pray with them. God's ultimate call for Doris is to introduce these young women to Jesus Christ who is there to help change their lives. An adoption may or may not be part of that relationship.
Doris has two books published. One is called “Adoption Joys: They Expected A Miracle” and another, “The Shaws Multiplied” which deals with family history.
An Amazon verified customer writes, “Doris elevated the voices of adoptees and families. I will never look at adopted people the same again, an eye-opener, powerful and enlightening. It is the kind of story that will stick in your mind, and in your heart, for a very long time.”
Grab your copy now of “Adoption Joys: Dads Make A Difference” and all other works by Doris Howe on her website, dorishowe.com, and other leading digital platforms worldwide!
