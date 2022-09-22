Green Motion Car Rental Acquires U-Save Car & Truck Rental Of America

London, UK - Sep 22, 2022 - International environmentally-focused car rental brand Green Motion announced today it has closed its acquisition of U-Save Car & Truck Rental, a leading neighborhood and airport auto rental franchise serving customers across America.

The acquisition creates growth by combining complementary brands, networks, service offerings, a talented workforce, as well as the expertise of both companies. This results in a broader offering of services at additional locations focusing on enhanced green mobility. Additionally, combining the organizations brings together the synergies of two family-owned and privately held companies with a rich legacy of delivering superior franchise services.

"We are excited by the long-term opportunities for diversification and innovation this acquisition brings," said Richard Lowden, Founder and CEO of Green Motion. "With a broader fleet of vehicles of all sizes and an expanded portfolio of services, this acquisition ties in with our global vision to enhance our ability to meet the unique mobility needs of our customers, and continue to provide a world-class franchise system to our highly-valued partners."

“The acquisition is a powerful strategy to expand U-Save’s brand position in a growing industry and provides important capabilities to our franchisees, and customers,” said Tom McDonnell, former CEO of U-Save Car & Truck Rental. “We are very pleased this historic transaction was completed; the next step is executing a seamless transition.”

With this acquisition, Green Motion will be the world's largest auto rental dedicated franchised organization, with over 650 locations operating in 60 countries. The global franchise organization will stay true to a franchise model where every location is owned and operated by skilled business professionals dedicated to remaining at the forefront of their business, delivering a unique and personal customer experience.

Pictured left to right - Tom McDonnell, former CEO, U-Save Car & Truck Rental; Richard Lowden, Founder & CEO, Green Motion Group

Green Motion

Established in the United Kingdom in 2007, Green Motion was launched with a very different approach to the market, with the environment at the very core of its business, taking the unique position of offering both its leisure and business customers the opportunity to lower their own carbon footprint when hiring a vehicle. Green Motion’s model allows franchisees to remain incredibly agile and reactive, meaning the business can continually pivot, adapting to the new world of mobility.

U-Save Car & Truck Rental

U-Save Car & Truck Rental was founded in 1979 and is the oldest, most recognizable auto rental franchise brand in the U.S., with rental franchisees and affiliates around the world in neighborhoods and local airport locations. U-Save is a value brand providing discounted rentals with fast, friendly, economical service and a personal touch.

