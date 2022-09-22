Submit Release
IntelePeer Joins Microsoft Teams' Operator Connect Program

IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) and Communications Workflow Automation provider, today announced its partnership with the Microsoft Teams' Operator Connect program. The partnership allows MS Teams customers to simply and quickly select IntelePeer to voice-enable their platform and seamlessly manage their calling services.

"As a leader in the UCaaS, CPaaS and communications workflow space, our latest partnership with Microsoft Teams is exciting," said IntelePeer Chief Product Officer and General Manager, Chris Botting. "This enhanced offering will improve the end user's experience, as it allows customers to leverage existing operator contracts, eliminates the need for on-premises infrastructure, and provides an enhanced level of support and reliability."

With more than 270 million monthly active users, Operator Connect allows Microsoft Teams customers to "bring their own carrier" and select IntelePeer via the Microsoft Operator Directory. Microsoft Teams' partnership with IntelePeer enables the company to jointly deliver superior products and services that help customers reduce complexity and increase flexibility. Fast and easy to deploy, customers can connect to IntelePeer as their voice services provider via the Microsoft Teams Admin Center (TAC).

"IntelePeer's all-in-one high availability voice solution simplifies communications, enabling organizations to elevate their customer experience while quickly realizing substantial returns on their investment," said Botting. "Users can also easily add omni-channel capabilities with our no-code and low-code applications which allow companies to automate their customer communications via our CPaaS and Communications Workflow platform regardless of their team's technical experience. These capabilities solve the most pressing business communication needs and improve the customer experience in a matter of minutes."

The Operator Connect solution combines the collaboration capabilities of Microsoft Teams with the top-quality voice services of IntelePeer, transforming Teams into a complete business communications platform. The integrated process allows for easier and quicker implementation while providing customers with superb resiliency and reliability. In addition, IntelePeer has direct peering with Microsoft using one-to-one network connection for optimal performance, it empowers first call resolution and disaster avoidance through its reliable enterprise-grade, triple-redundant network and award-winning customer service.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer helps companies better engage their customers by creating modern customer experiences from the cloud that augment existing communication solutions… in minutes. Its platform is a workflow communications engine that provides management for voice automation, messaging, AI, analytics, and the tools to help businesses tailor their customer engagement without requiring developer resources. IntelePeer provides its clients with instantly available pre-built solutions and workflow-based building tools to infinitely customize their interaction and rich APIs for more customized experiences, all built on its CPaaS platform. IntelePeer's easy-to-use and intuitive no-code templates, low-code, co-creation, and turn-key communication options result in rapid time to value for its customers, regardless of their technical experience. For more information, visit: www.IntelePeer.com

