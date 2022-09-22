3D Bioprinting Market Segmentation, Growth Rate, Industrial Overview and Forecast 2022-2027

IMARC Group expects the global 3D bioprinting market to reach US$ 2,260.1 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.85% during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “3D Bioprinting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on 3D bioprinting market analysis. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global 3D bioprinting market reached a value of US$ 721.9 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,260.1 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 16.85% during 2022-2027.

3D bioprinting represents an additive manufacturing technique that is used for developing precise anatomical tissues via the decomposition of cell-based bio-inks. It usually involves various processes, including microstamping, stereolithography, direct and laser writing, photolithography, electro-printing, inkjet deposition, etc. The printer deposits several layers of biomaterials to build complex bodily structures, such as vascular grafts, skin, tracheal splints, bones, cartilages, etc. 3D bioprinting binds and assembles these components with dissolvable gel or collagen scaffolds to support and mold the cells into the desired shape.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular as well as respiratory diseases that require organ transplants is primarily driving the 3D bioprinting market. Additionally, the growing need for cancer therapeutics, regenerative medicines, and stem cell solutions is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of 3D bioprinting for liver modeling and the development of numerous tissue, bone, and medical implants is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, extensive R&D activities in the field of biotechnology, the rising utilization of bio-printed hair follicles and skin grafts to clinically test the products on human-like tissues, and the inflating popularity of magnetic levitation technology for toxicity screening and vascular muscle printing are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of organ-on-a-chip that enables a 3D in-vitro analysis of bodily functions and the fabrication of artificial organs is anticipated to fuel the 3D bioprinting market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

3D Systems Inc.

Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

Cellink, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

EnvisionTEC GmbH (Desktop Metal Inc.)

GeSiM – Gesellschaft für Silizium-Mikrosysteme mbH

Materialise

Organovo Holdings Inc.

Poietis, RegenHU

Stratasys Ltd

3D Bioprinting Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Component:

3D Bioprinters

Syringe/Extrusion Bioprinting



Inkjet Bioprinting



Magnetic Levitation Bioprinting



Laser-assisted Bioprinting



Others

Scaffolds

Biomaterials

Living Cells



Hydrogels



Extracellular Matrices



Others

Breakup by Application:

Research

Drug Research

Regenerative Medicine

3D Cell Culture

Clinical

Skin

Bone and Cartilage

Blood Vessels

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Research Organization and Academic Institutes

Biopharmaceuticals Companies

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc.

