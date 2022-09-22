Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,028 in the last 365 days.

Dunn Paper Announces Closure of Port Huron Mill

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunn Paper ("Dunn" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and supplier of high performance, advanced paper and tissue for use in food, medical, and specialty markets announced today that they will cease production at their Port Huron, MI site.  

Dunn Paper Announces Closure of Port Huron Mill 

Since 1924, the Port Huron mill has been supplying specialty paper to the food and medical industries and has been an integral employer for the area. "The decision to close Port Huron was not an easy one. This difficult decision is the result of ongoing challenges to generate positive cash flow in the face of adverse economic factors. Dunn Paper will continue to produce high-quality Machine Glazed products at its Menominee, MI and Wiggins, MS sites, including waxed products and our BiOrigin™ line. We are working with the employees at Port Huron to make this transition as seamless as possible," said Wade Kemnitz, President and CEO, Dunn Paper.

About Dunn Paper

Dunn Paper has been a leader in paper industry innovation ever since 1924. With a focus on eco-friendly specialty paper and tissue, Dunn is a trusted wholesale paper supplier, continuing to thrive, grow, and manufacture some of the finest sustainable paper and tissue products in North America. www.dunnpaper.com

Media contact: 
Ashley Carpenter
VP, Human Resources
CarpenterA@dunnpaper.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dunn-paper-announces-closure-of-port-huron-mill-301631546.html

SOURCE Dunn Paper

You just read:

Dunn Paper Announces Closure of Port Huron Mill

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.