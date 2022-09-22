The Annual Wheaton Arts Parade will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery”, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, September 22 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 22, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 22, 2022—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Luisa Cardona, director of the Mid-County Regional Services Center in Montgomery County and Dr. Cesar Palacios, executive director of the Montgomery County Language Minority Health Project (MCLMHP Inc.) Proyecto Salud Clinic. The show will air Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

The sixth annual Wheaton Arts Parade will take place this Sunday, Sept. 25. Artists, community groups and residents are invited to enjoy the “Parade the Triangle” through Wheaton’s town center to the new town plaza located on Reedie Drive. The parade will begin at 10 a.m., followed by an arts festival which will include entertainment and food. Ms. Cardona will discuss all the details of this magnificent event. The free event will feature more than 50 artists and arts organizations exhibiting and selling their original art, as well as local dance companies, musicians and activities for kids and adults.

The second half of the show will focus on pregnancy and the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Palacios will discuss the importance of getting vaccinated when wanting to conceive, during gestation and when breastfeeding. During pregnancy, the risk of complications that can affect the development of the baby increases. According to health experts, the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and getting vaccinated prevents severe illness, hospitalization and death.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

