Orlando Sentinel Names Loyal Source Government Services as a Winner of The Central Florida Top Workplaces 2022 Award

The workforce solutions provider was ranked as a top midsized company to work for in the Central Florida area

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyal Source Government Services , one of the nation’s leading workforce solutions providers, today announces its inclusion in the Top Workplaces 2022 list by Orlando Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization including alignment, execution, connection and more.



"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

With nearly 500 local employees and growing, Loyal Source provides workforce solutions worldwide at more than 250 locations, specializing in programs for government healthcare, technical and support services, travel healthcare and engineering. Loyal Source provides exceptional custom solutions to both private enterprise and government agencies, all while maintaining a devotion to uplifting the local community and providing a positive company culture.

Loyal Source is committed to maintaining a strong company culture that reflects the company’s values. The collaborative management culture that Loyal Source encourages gives employees a mutually beneficial, supportive environment to work together.

“Being recognized as a Central Florida Top Workplace recipient is a testament to our positive work environment as we continue to prioritize employee wellness, company transparency and work-life balance initiatives,” said Brian Moore, CEO of Loyal Source. “We’ve worked hard to build our company with talented and driven individuals. We are dedicated to giving back to our employees and promote success from the inside out.”

For more information on Loyal Source, visit www.loyalsource.com

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

