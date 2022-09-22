Six Sigma Training Provider SixSigma.us Launches 2023 Class Schedule

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six Sigma training provider 6sigma.us continues to bring the next generation of Six Sigma leaders and experts to the forefront of the industry with the new schedule of training classes for 2023.

Scheduled January 2023 locations include Chicago, Dallas, and Miami for White Belt, Yellow Belt, Green Belt, Black Belt, and Master Black Belt courses, in addition to Lean, Root Cause Analysis, and Design for Six Sigma. Interested students can visit the 6sigma.us website for the entire 2023 schedule.

Classes are held across the United States and in Toronto, Canada. Options include live virtual instructor-led training, classroom instruction, as well as blended options. Classroom training includes interactive, face-to-face coursework, where students learn to solve problems and situations they encounter in real work settings.

The continued demand for well-trained Six Sigma practitioners is being seen across many Fortune 500 organizations, small and medium-sized businesses, where process improvement is becoming front and center as a priority among senior leadership.

"Our reputation as an educational leader in the Six Sigma methodology is unparalleled," said Jason Behr, sales director for 6sigma.us. "Instructors with SixSigma.us have between 10 and 30 years of experience training Lean Six Sigma candidates, from Champions to Master Black Belts."

SixSigma.us is an approved or accredited provider through the following organizations: the Project Management Institute (PMI), the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), and the International Society of Six Sigma Professionals (ISSSP). SixSigma.us is also a current General Services Administration (GSA) contractor (contract # GS02F114AA) and is a member of the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (ICE).

About SixSigma.us

SixSigma.us, a division of Global Six Sigma LP, is a leading provider of Lean Six Sigma training. Incorporated in Texas in 2004, Global Six Sigma LP has been offering services to individuals and companies for over 15 years, led by instructors and mentors with up to 30 years of experience. The company not only provides training but also has the capacity to provide complete deployment support services for any size organization.

Contact Information:

Endrea Kosven

PR/Marketing

endrea@edkandcompany.com

818-488-1543



Related Images











Image 1: 6sigma.us









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment