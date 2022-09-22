Submit Release
NeuBase to Participate at Chardan’s 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE) (“NeuBase” or the “Company”), a biotechnology platform company Drugging the Genome™ to address disease at the base level using a new class of precision genetic medicines, today announced that company management will participate in-person for a fireside chat at Chardan’s 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference being held in New York City on October 3-4, 2022.

Details of the presentation are as follows:
Date:            Monday, October 3rd
Time:   9:00am – 9:25am ET
Format:   Fireside Chat

An audio replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation for 90 days. To access the replay, please click here. Please contact your representative at Chardan to schedule a one-on-one meeting with NeuBase management during the conference.

About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase is accelerating the genetic revolution by developing a new class of precision genetic medicines that Drug the Genome™. The Company’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL™ that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleobase technology combined with a novel delivery shuttle that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines. With an initial focus on silencing disease-causing mutations in debilitating neurological, neuromuscular, and oncologic disorders, NeuBase is committed to redefining medicine for the millions of patients with both common and rare conditions, who currently have limited to no treatment options. To learn more, visit www.neubasetherapeutics.com.

NeuBase Investor Contact: 
Daniel Ferry
Managing Director 
LifeSci Advisors, LLC 
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
OP: (617) 430-7576

NeuBase Media Contact:
Jessica Yingling, Ph.D.
President
Little Dog Communications Inc.
jessica@litldog.com
OP: (858) 344-8091


Primary Logo

