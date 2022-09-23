Littledata Releases White Paper on Trends in First-Party Data for Ecommerce

Littledata’s research shows that over 80% of $1-20m DTC brands are not taking advantage of siloed data in platforms such as Klaviyo and Shopify, and only a minority are using server-side tracking” — Littledata co-founder and CMO Ari Messer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Littledata, a leader in first-party tracking for direct-to-consumer brands, has released a new white paper focused on how the ecommerce sector is adapting to the changing data landscape.

The white paper, “A World Without Cookies: How ecommerce is adapting to the world of first-party data”, includes:

• A brief history of first-party data, third-party data and “zero-party” data

• The current state of server-side tracking

• Where Google is going with GA4 – the newest version of Google Analytics

• How the ecommerce industry, particularly larger Shopify brands, are adapting

• Contributions from industry leaders such as Recharge, Prismfly, Dwight Funding, We Make Websites, and Relo

“Littledata’s research shows that over 80% of $1-20m DTC brands are not taking advantage of siloed data in platforms such as Klaviyo and Shopify, and only a minority are using server-side tracking,” says Littledata co-founder and CMO Ari Messer. “Since we launched our first Shopify app in 2017, a lot has changed. But even more has stayed the same. Predicting that both web browsers and online shoppers would trend in the direction of increased privacy, Littledata has offered server-side tracking since the beginning. Our new white paper outlines how data-driven brands are adapting to these changes.”

Littledata founder and CEO Edward Upton says: “New data privacy regulations like GDPR have come into effect, iOS14 began widespread tracking prevention, and major tech platforms like Google are doing away with third-party cookies for good. These changes have serious implications for ecommerce businesses that have come to rely on cookies and other browser-based tracking to create hyper-targeted ads, profile their top buyers, and refine their marketing strategies.”

“First-party data is key to customer relationships at scale,” says Yusuf Shurbaji, co-founder & managing partner of global ecommerce consultancy Prismfly. “The biggest strategic fumble we see brands make is seeing the shift to first-party data as a threat rather than an opportunity.” The white paper also includes contributions from experts at Dwight Funding, Relo, Recharge and other leading DTC-focused companies.

About Littledata:

Littledata is the first data platform built specifically for ecommerce. Top DTC brands on Shopify and BigCommerce, including Rothy’s, Sheertex, Craft Gin Club, and Athletic Brewing, rely on Littledata’s smart tech for accurate data about sales, marketing, and customer behavior. Littledata is based in the UK with a remote team working across Europe and North America.