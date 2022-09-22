Reolink Partners With Oliver Ridley Project to Protect Sea Turtles and Their Habitats

Reolink donates 4G cellular solar-powered cameras and a 4K camera system to Oliver Ridley Project to assist in sea turtle conservation.

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reolink, a smart home camera provider, announces today that it teams up with Oliver Ridley Project (ORP), a non-profit sea turtle conservation organization (registered charity number 1165905 in England & Wales and CR/04/2022 in the Maldives), to protect sea turtles and their habitats in the Indian Ocean.

ORP uses smart home security cameras, including 4G solar-powered cameras and an all-in-one 4K security system, which are donated by Reolink, to monitor sea turtle nests during hatching seasons and turtle patients at its rescue center.

Remote monitoring turtle nesting with cellular solar-powered cameras

The first Reolink Go 4G solar camera was installed in 2021 at Six Sense Laamu for ORP to monitor turtle nests remotely without great impacts on the natural hatching process. Later, the ORP team set up additional Reolink 4G cameras at another two bases to capture the first signs of the hatching.

"After the great success of the cameras currently used at three of our bases," says Olivia Forster, sea turtle biologist from ORP, "we are hoping to get multiple cameras on site for the islands with lots of nesting."

Live streaming turtle patients at the rescue center in 4K

The ORP team provides veterinary care and rehabilitation facilities for injured or sick sea turtles. With the Reolink 4K security system, the ORP team can watch turtle patients remotely via the Reolink mobile app to see if they are doing well.

Besides, scientists from ORP may also use the video footage captured with the Reolink camera system, which is ideal video material, for future sea turtle conservation education events and community outreach held by ORP.

"We want the Reolink security cameras here at the Rescue Center. They can monitor our sea turtle patients from a distance," says Dr. Minnie Liddell, the former veterinary surgeon at ORP, "We can access them remotely to observe their behaviors in a non-invasive way. It is really helpful for us to assess how they are getting on and how close they are to being released."

For more information about Reolink's partnerships with ORP or on becoming a partner, visit Reolink in Action program.

About Reolink

Reolink, a global innovator in the smart home field, is dedicated to delivering convenient and reliable security solutions for homes and businesses. Reolink aims to deliver a seamless security experience for customers with its comprehensive product lineup.

About Oliver Ridley Project

Oliver Ridley Project (ORP), registered charity number 1165905 in England & Wales and CR/04/2022 in the Maldives, was established in 2013 and is on a mission to protect sea turtles and their habitats through rescue and rehabilitation, scientific research, and education and outreach.

