New Forever Learning Montessori Franchise Opportunity Announced for North Dallas

The company is seeking new franchisees across the US to fill its franchise network.

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forever Learning Montessori has just announced its very first franchise sold. The company, based out of Texas, will be opening a new location in the North Dallas area. The new territory is owned by Robbie Teitell who signed the agreement just this month.The Montessori franchise is seeing more traction than ever with several additional prospects in talks with its franchise development team. According to Devin Conner, Director of Franchise Sales with Forever Learning Montessori and CEO of WCFD , the brand is expecting a second agreement to close soon for a location in Irvine, California. Additionally, interest for the franchise opportunity has been sparked in Houston.Forever Learning Montessori was first founded in 2008 and launched its franchise opportunity in 2019. The education franchise utilizes a Montessori curriculum that is used by over 4,000 schools in North America. The company holds to an “Education for Life” approach, aiming to teach life fundamentals, confidence, self-sufficiency and more within a safe, fun atmosphere.Exclusive territories for Forever Learning Montessori are still available. The franchise opportunity includes comprehensive training, ongoing operational and marketing support, and other key resources. Find out more information about Forever Learning Montessori and its franchise opportunity by visiting the franchise website at www.foreverlearningmontessori.com ABOUT Forever Learning MontessoriForever Learning Montessori is a Texas-based childhood education facility that utilizes the world-renowned Montessori curriculum. The brand holds to a mission to uphold the highest standards in surpassing the educational needs of all who are committed to fostering the interests of the child through the Montessori philosophy and to establish a team of highly motivated teachers through concern for the welfare and development of each individual student. To learn more about the Forever Learning Montessori franchise, visit www.foreverlearningmontessori.com