1344340 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES SHARE SPLIT

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1344340 B.C. Ltd. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) have approved a1,611,111.111111111:1 share split (the “Share Split”) of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares (“Common Shares”).

The Company currently has 36 issued and outstanding Common Shares. Upon completion of the Share Split, there will be 58,000,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Shareholders of record at the close of business on September 21, 2022 will be issued additional Common Shares. The Share Split will not change the proportionate interest that a shareholder maintains in the Company.

About 1344340 B.C. Ltd.

The Company is an unlisted reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta with no current activities or operations.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Binyomin Posen
Director
T: 647-982-2494
E: bposen@plazcapital.ca

Binyomin Posen
1344340 B.C. Ltd.
email us here

