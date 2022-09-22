NexxtOne Academy Announces its Second Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser

The proceeds support the mission to develop underserved youth in the DC area through science, tech, engineering, arts, athletics, & math (STEAAM) programs.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Board of Directors of NexxtOne Academy announced that registration is open for their second annual golf tournament fundraiser. This event supports the nonprofit’s work to help over 350 of Washington, DC’s middle and high school students. The event will take place on October 10, 2022 at Oak Creek Golf Club in Upper Marlboro, MD.

NexxtOne Academy offers Peer Tutoring, Leadership Training, Experiential Learning through curated field trips, College Prep, a Coding Club, and an Arts Scholarship to support a young person’s desire to pursue an education in the arts. This programming builds skills in underserved young people to help them become change agents who will transform their communities.

“We have had great success helping hundreds of Black and Brown students in our community. I’m excited about more people supporting our important work,” said Founder Geena Young. “This fundraiser will help intensify our impact in the DC area.”

The Board of NexxtOne Academy partners with local schools to offer unique educational opportunities for their students. “We believe it’s important to expose our youth to as many career paths as possible,” said LaToya Grant, M.Ed, a Nexxt One Academy Board member and an administrator at District of Columbia Public Schools.

Tickets to the golf tournament can be purchased at https://n1agolf.org/ and companies interested in sponsorship can contact Geena Young at geena@thenexxtone.com.

Its 2nd Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser will raise money to support programs, scholarships and mentoring needed to EDUCATE, ELEVATE and EMPOWER middle and high school students in our community.