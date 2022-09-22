Peter G. Mangone, MD, Named Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation President

North Carolina Orthopaedic Surgeon to Lead Philanthropic Arm of AOFAS

/EIN News/ -- Rosemont, Ill., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon, Peter G. Mangone, MD, has been named president of the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS)® that advances the Society’s mission by funding and promoting education, research, and humanitarian endeavors.

As president of the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, Dr. Mangone will oversee the new Text to Give program that will make it easier for AOFAS members to give one-time and recurring donations to the Foundation. Dr. Mangone will prioritize working closely with industry partners as well as cultivating new relationships with non-traditional partners as the healthcare landscape continues to evolve.

“I hope to increase the overall percentage of AOFAS-member donations to the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation,” said Dr. Mangone. “No amount is too small. The fact is every donation helps the Foundation fulfill its mission to fund education, research, and humanitarian endeavors.”

Dr. Mangone earned his medical degree from Emory University School of Medicine and performed his orthopaedic residency at Emory University Affiliated Hospitals, now known as Emory Healthcare, in Georgia. He completed his foot and ankle fellowship at the Center for Orthopedic Care in Cincinnati, Ohio. Currently, Dr. Mangone is a foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon with EmergeOrtho, Blue Ridge Division, located on Asheville, North Carolina.

Previously, Dr. Mangone served on the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation Board of Directors as president-elect and a member-at-large. In addition, he played an active role in the AOFAS as a member of the Health Policy Committee and chair of the Practice Management Committee.

“I am excited about the opportunity to enhance current relationships with members, develop new fundraising initiatives, and work alongside the devoted Foundation Board of Directors,” Dr. Mangone said.

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consists of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation

The Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS), is a 501(c)(3) organization that advances the AOFAS mission to improve lives through exceptional orthopaedic foot and ankle care. Through its funding of humanitarian endeavors, educational outreach programs, and innovative research, the Foundation enhances foot and ankle care for patients around the world. For more information visit the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation online at aofas.org/foundation.

