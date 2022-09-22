DAKO AT BATIMAT 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- The French BATIMAT is the largest and most prestigious event in the construction industry in Europe. It draws in hundreds of exhibitors and professionals from all over Europe looking for innovative solutions for their companies.
For the 7th time, DAKO will present a wide range of products and services during the Parisian trade show. The event is a perfect opportunity to talk to representatives of construction companies and establish new connections within the industry.
BATIMAT 2022 is highly focused on decarbonization and promoting sustainable solutions for the construction industry. The show’s 4 major themes this year are:
• Protecting the Climate and the Environment: Our Responsibility
• Good City Living in 2050: Our Brief
• Championing the Professions: Our Priority
• Improving Ways of Working: Our Ambition
“The BATIMAT construction trade show has always given us great opportunities to talk about potential cooperations with business partners. From the 3rd to the 6th October, our team of experts will be available to visitors – ready to present key advantages of DAKO products and answer questions. This year we want to show a complex joinery offer created within the HarmonyLine in an exceptional, steel blue color. Our exhibition will include, among other products, overlay front entry doors with a unique natural stone detailing.” Says Karolina Kaczor, DAKO’s sales director for the regions of France, Luxembourg and Suisse.
Which DAKO products will be available for viewing at the 2022 BATIMAT?
• DA-SkyLine automatic sliding patio door with a concealed frame – this solution is characterized by outstanding elegance and a modern minimalist look.
• Automatic drive with wireless control system ensures smooth and effortless usage
• Aluminum overlay front entry door – combination of high aesthetics and functionality which provides safety and comfort for residents. An unusual natural •stone decor only adds to the character of the whole construction
• Sectional garage door with a track system enabling installation in garages without side walls and lintels.
• PVC, wood, and aluminum windows with excellent thermal insulation parameters
• External roller shutters and blinds characterized by high quality and functionality, with an aesthetic design and possibility to control the amount of sunlight entering the room
• All elements of DAKO’s joinery exhibition were created in a spirit of joint design – HarmonyLine, in a unique RAL 5011 color.
Find DAKO at BATIMAT!
Date of the trade show: 3rd – 6th October 2022
Address: Paris Expo Porte De Versailles, Paris
DAKO Stand: Pavilion 6-F098
Alicja Biedunkiewicz Sales Director
DAKO
+ +48 607 411 924
contact@dakowindows.com