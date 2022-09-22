Book Takes Readers to an Emotional Journey
Be Captivated by the Story of “The Silent Cries Of A Barbie Doll”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How do you pick yourself up when you have been shaken inside and out? Where is the way out? And how can you show your real worth when all your struggles have covered the real diamond that you are?
A newly-published book hopes to empower and inspire women all around the world through “The Silent Cries Of A Barbie Doll”, a novel that is based on this poet's reﬂection of personal hardship, fear and tribulation, like a diamond in the rough. She had to be ‘picked up and be dusted oﬀ’ before anyone could see the true value she possess.
Written by rising author Tamika Barr-Jaskolka, the book exposes the life of Barbie, the main character who is a prolific poet who longs for more than her inevitable fate. She is in search of love. However, Barbie finds herself traveling down a path of self-destruction. Little by little, she is slowly seeing her dreams turning into nightmares through the frequent fulﬁllment of her desires to be a mother.
Barbie falls victim to multiple rapes and physical abuse but she learned to channel in on her inner spiritual being.
In between her “silent cries”, Barbie creates some motivational poems for the readers of the book, making the book a must-read for those seeking inspirational stories through poetry.
Barr-Jaskolka is a writer/poet, motivational speaker, mother and wife. She was born in July 1972 in the city of Philadelphia where she not only achieved her education through the public school system, but also went on to receive a scholarship for the school of Arts, Freedom Theatre.
Such distinction afforded her the opportunity to publish her 1st book of inspirational poetry: “The Second Time Around”. The book marked the journey to my literary career.
“My abuse and personal hardship landed my counseling career,” Barr-Jaskolka explains. “I have 15 years of experience in counseling. I am a survivor of abuse in which I elevated myself out of several tumultuous relationships,” she continues.
Barr-Jaskolka believes that she is more than a conqueror of words, she is a symbol of hope in which she shares with all through her inspirational Poetry and personal journey. Other than the aforementioned books, she also penned “The Curious Mind Of Little Athena” and “The Rap King”.
“The Silent Cries Of A Barbie Doll” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide.
