Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,527 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,511 in the last 365 days.

AUTHOR TRACY EMERICK ENCOURAGES READERS TO DISCOVER, REDISCOVER, AND EXPAND THEIR DIVINE INFLUENCE IN HIS BOOK

Extreme Entrepreneurs

Author Tracy Emerick looks into the lives of entrepreneurs and shares what he learns in his book Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-exploration, entrepreneurship, and making a difference in the world are exactly what author Tracy Emerick wishes to communicate in his book, "Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ."

Published in March this year by Page Publishing, Inc, "Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ" helps people understand what a true entrepreneur is and how they can be unique and be of great value to society.

Tracy Emerick, in the first chapter of the book, talks about his first entrepreneurial endeavor, which was a lemonade stand, and writes, “However, when the first pitcher sold out and it was time for a second, my mother taught me my first accounting principle—cost of goods. If I wanted a second pitcher of inventory, I had to pay for the raw materials: sugar and lemonade mix. While my profits went down, the venture was a success, putting some disposable income in my pocket.”

The key takeaway here is that taking the first step is crucial, as one experience leads to another. As Nike says it best, just do it.

After a decade in marketing and business development consulting, Tracy Emerick completed his awakening and inspiring book, "Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ." Those who fancy learning more about his wisdom can purchase the book on Amazon and other book inventory shops online.


About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here

You just read:

AUTHOR TRACY EMERICK ENCOURAGES READERS TO DISCOVER, REDISCOVER, AND EXPAND THEIR DIVINE INFLUENCE IN HIS BOOK

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.