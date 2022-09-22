AUTHOR TRACY EMERICK ENCOURAGES READERS TO DISCOVER, REDISCOVER, AND EXPAND THEIR DIVINE INFLUENCE IN HIS BOOK
Author Tracy Emerick looks into the lives of entrepreneurs and shares what he learns in his book Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus ChristTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-exploration, entrepreneurship, and making a difference in the world are exactly what author Tracy Emerick wishes to communicate in his book, "Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ."
Published in March this year by Page Publishing, Inc, "Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ" helps people understand what a true entrepreneur is and how they can be unique and be of great value to society.
Tracy Emerick, in the first chapter of the book, talks about his first entrepreneurial endeavor, which was a lemonade stand, and writes, “However, when the first pitcher sold out and it was time for a second, my mother taught me my first accounting principle—cost of goods. If I wanted a second pitcher of inventory, I had to pay for the raw materials: sugar and lemonade mix. While my profits went down, the venture was a success, putting some disposable income in my pocket.”
The key takeaway here is that taking the first step is crucial, as one experience leads to another. As Nike says it best, just do it.
After a decade in marketing and business development consulting, Tracy Emerick completed his awakening and inspiring book, "Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ." Those who fancy learning more about his wisdom can purchase the book on Amazon and other book inventory shops online.
