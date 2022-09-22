National Pediatric Cancer Foundation - Rising Hope IPA Beer Collaboration

40 Breweries collaborate nationwide to raise awareness and funding for pediatric cancer research.

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brewing Funds the Cure initiative allows the passion and creativity of the brewing industry to help fund critical research in collaboration with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. The signature program for Brewing Funds the Cure is the annual release of Rising Hope. Now in its fifth year, the program's goal is to have one brewery in each state produce the iconic "Rising Hope" IPA. In the first four years of the release of Rising Hope, craft brewing partners across the country have raised over $500,000 for pediatric cancer research.

Each year, Brew masters from Florida Avenue Brewing and Cigar City Brewing design a new recipe and share it with collaborating breweries across the country. Supplier partners such as Country Malt Group, Yakima Chief Hops, and Amoretti Fruit Puree provide donated ingredients to each of the Rising Hope breweries. In addition, Blue Label Packaging Co has donated labels for canning, and Taphandles provides signature tap handles for each participating brewery. The signature IPA is released through September and October, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. 2022 partners will be updated on the virtual map at: www.brewingfundsthecure.org.

Why is this important?

Cancer is the #1 cause of death by disease among children

by disease among children 43 children per day are expected to be diagnosed with cancer

are expected to be diagnosed with cancer Only 4% of the billions of dollars that are spent annually on cancer research and treatments are directed toward treating childhood cancer

of the billions of dollars that are spent annually on cancer research and treatments are directed toward treating childhood cancer More than 95% of those who survive childhood cancer will have a significant health-related issue by the time they are 45 as a result of being treated with drugs designed for adults.

How to Get Involved with Brewing Funds the Cure

Join/Donate:

Organizations can join Brewing Funds the Cure by going to the NPCF's Brewing Funds the Cure website. To inquire about partnering or to donate: www.brewingfundsthecure.org

Dates:

Rising Hope IPA Will be released in September/October of 2022

Other Brewing Funds the Cure Programs are available as well all year long.

Get Social:

Follow @brewingfundsthecure on Instagram. Tag us, message us, and use #brewingfundsthecure to get involved and help promote BFTC.

Partnership Opportunities:

Contact Chris Geib - Cgeib@nationalpcf.org or (813) 269-0955

About the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation:

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Tampa, FL. Founded in 1991, we have raised upwards of $35 million and partnered with over 30 hospitals nationwide. 87 cents of every dollar raised funds research and new medical trials in order to find less toxic, more therapeutic solutions for childhood cancer. We are proud of our dedication to fiscal responsibility, receiving the highest rating 11 years in a row from Charity Navigator, putting us in the top 2% of all charities nationwide. For more information, visit www.NationalPCF.org or connect via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Video and Photos available upon request.

Contact Information:

Chris Geib

Chief Development Officer

cgeib@nationalpcf.org

8503630955



