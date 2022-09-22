Next phase of Sunset Point Rest Area renovation will begin Sept. 28

PHOENIX – While crews have been working behind the scenes at the Sunset Point Rest Area along Interstate 17 at milepost 252 since July, the next phase of work will require the rest area to close to the general public on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

During the closure, commercial truck drivers will be allowed to continue using Sunset Point to park their vehicles and get some rest. Although facilities will be limited, portable restrooms and handwashing stations will be provided for commercial drivers to use.

A temporary rest area will be available for use by passenger vehicles and non-commercial trucks at the Badger Springs Road exit on I-17 located 4 miles north of Sunset Point. The temporary facility will have parking, portable restrooms and handwashing stations. It will not be able to accommodate commercial vehicles, oversize loads, large RVs and vehicles with trailers. Motorists with those types of vehicles may use Sunset Point, if necessary, but are encouraged to use other nearby private facilities.

The rest area will be located on the east side of I-17 and can be accessed by north- and southbound traffic at Exit 256. Drivers can also use facilities in other areas, including Black Canyon City, which is about 10 miles south of the rest area, and Cordes Junction, which is 10 miles to the north.

The long-planned renovation project is unrelated to the I-17 Improvement Project, which will expand and improve travel lanes on I-17 south of Sunset Point to Anthem Way. The rest area renovation project will upgrade the water and septic systems as well as the restrooms and vending areas. Truck parking will also be expanded as well as improvements to make the rest area more accessible for people with disabilities.

Other improvements to be made to the Sunset Point Rest Area include renovation of covered ramadas and upgrading sidewalks, lighting and signage. Crews also will work to renovate a sundial memorial honoring ADOT highway workers who have died in the line of duty.

The $7.5 million project is expected to be completed before the 2023 summer travel season.

For more information, visit azdot.gov/Sunset-Point-Rehabilitation.