Newly Released: 5 Notable Hispanics in Real Estate
A Hispanic Heritage Month first, online and audio, "5 Notable Hispanics in Real Estate."SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Art and Real Estate Broker Anna D. Smith celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting five notable Hispanics in real estate, a mortgage lender, two architects, one of the most iconic real estate developers in the country, and a farmer in California.
Robert Nuñez and Raúl Arriaga of The American Dream Home Advantage Program provide guidance and advice to home buyers and sellers ensuring they make decisions based on their unique needs.
“Latinos are a growing force in the housing market. Latino homeownership is expanding at a record pace, fueled by younger buyers,” says Raúl Arriaga. “The American Dream Home Advantage Program can give them expert guidance, resources, and direction to achieve success in real estate.”
Jorge M. Pérez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Related Group proves that the ability to achieve maximum entrepreneurial growth is not a far-fetched dream. Perez began his company 40-years-ago in the affordable housing industry, serving the needs of the elderly, poor and Latinos in Florida's Little Havana.
Now, the Related Group has generated about four billion in building production, with many properties that begin at more than one million dollars to buy. Related Group has sprouted with overseas upscale condos and hotels in Playa del Carmen, Acapulco, and other Mexican getaway destinations.
“We have 70 projects surrounding the Americas and three or four in India. There are currently up to a dozen condos under construction in South Beach, particularly in Ft. Lauderdale and Miami. There is also an international division which oversees projects in the Bahamas, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, all luxury products”
Mónica Ponce de León believes that everyone deserves good architecture. Her MPdL Studio is a pioneer in the use of technology to create climate friendly architectural high-end designs. She boasts the title of the first LEED-certified gas station in the country.
Gustavo Rodriguez, AIA, a partner at New York's FX Collaborative creates design solutions that are integrated with their environments. With years of experience designing projects of varying scales and typologies both in the United States and abroad, Gustavo is passionate about working collaboratively to craft innovative buildings that enrich their context.
The Forge spearheaded by Gustavo Rodriguez, AIA, a partner at New York's FX Collaborative won a 2018 Brooklyn-Queens Award of Excellence for multi-family design.
Joe Del Bosque, 72, now farms 2,000 acres — including that half-mile he first bought. “It’s been a great journey for me, up until now,” says Del Bosque about the successful 2,000-acre family farm he's built. However, the future for him and others looks increasingly uncertain. He expects to decrease the number of melon crops — his "bread and butter" — by 30 percent to 35 percent, putting a third of the experienced melon pickers out of work.
The field, which Del Bosque has been getting ready for planting since last year, could be uncultivated if his farm doesn't get enough water this year. That would put 80 to 100 skilled people out of work, a painful reality for longtime farmers in the area like Del Bosque, who have spent the majority of their careers cultivating crops in California's San Joaquin Valley.
To learn more about these five notable Hispanics in real estate be to sure to check out Anna D. Smith's Fine Art and Real Estate Blog, or the audio versions on Soundcloud or YouTube.
