Branded Legacy, Inc. Partners With Apple Rush Company, Inc.

Company Adds New Delta-8 Tincture to Product Line

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, FL , Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it has partnered with Apple Rush Company, Inc., (OTC Pink: APRU), to make its Delta 8 tinctures for Spikes CBDX.

Apple Rush Company, Inc., a Texas corporation, is a company that engages in the business of developing, marketing, distributing, and selling products that promote a healthy lifestyle. Its primary focus is the food, beverage, snacks, anhydrous Hemp oil marketplace, kratom, kava, and other active ingredients. It is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush, stated “We are excited to partner with Branded Legacy on this product line. APRU has developed its own technologies in water solubility and have produced 100’s of thousand tinctures, drinks, chews, and other products. We are excited to bring additional products to Branded Legacy and look forward to a long mutually beneficial relationship.”

Brandon Spikes, chairman of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, “We are pleased to be working with Tony and Apple Rush Company. We had an opportunity to tour their facility in Titusville which was the deciding factor in doing business together. We look forward to building a long-lasting relationship and potentially working together on other projects as well.”

About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.

About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com

About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC is an acquisition company used to incubate companies to eventually spin off into their own public vehicles. Currently owns patent for a sports training assembly called The Quickness, a solar and water treatment company Magic 1 Promotions, LLC and Astound NMN. By supplementing NMN it helps maintain NAD+ levels, ultimately slowing the effects of aging. www.astoundnmn.com

