Proactive news headlines including Meta, Electra Battery Materials, Maple Gold, LithiumBank, Yorkville Asset Management, Kidoz and Power Nickel
/EIN News/ -- New York , Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Facebook-owner Meta aims to cut costs by at least 10% within next few months - report click here
- Maple Gold reports impressive initial assay results from Phase II drilling at Eagle in Quebec; appoints Kiran Patankar as CFO click here
- Electra Battery Materials inks three-year deal to supply battery grade cobalt to EV battery producer click here
- Liberum Capital places target price for Atlantic Lithium under review, repeats 'buy' rating after Ewoyaa PFS click here
- Mountain Boy Minerals says recent geophysical work at Telegraph project underlines district-scale porphyry potential click here
- Nextleaf launches new High Plains brand to bring high flavour profiles to the vape market click here
- GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading reveals positive business and trading app update click here
- Progressive Planet Solutions begins cement field trials after receipt of custom-designed batch ball mill click here
- Thunderbird Entertainment says Great Pacific Media’s Highway Thru Hell shines light on highway heroes in wake of 2021 BC floods in upcoming 11th season click here
- Hapbee Technologies releases new wellness routines for sleep and recovery by MLB pitcher Grant Dayton click here
- Zoglo's Incredible Food to sell its plant-based products at Save-on-Foods stores in Western Canada click here
- American Resources says subsidiary signs MOU with USA Rare Earth Magnets to create first domestic supply chain for rare earth magnets click here
- Nextech AR launches AI-powered SaaS software platform Toggle3D for fast-growing CAD-3D model market click here
- Fireweed Metals adds senior corporate and securities lawyer Jill Donaldson to its board click here
- LithiumBank kicks off hydrogeological study at Park Place Lithium Brine Project in Alberta click here
- Yorkville Asset Management acquires British Columbia-based healthcare provider Back in Motion Health click here
- Perk Labs boosts sales team with new director of sales Manon Roy click here
- Think Research appoints business veteran John Hayes as permanent CFO; promotes Patrick Craib to COO role click here
- Talon Metals unveils new record drill result at Tamarack project in Minnesota click here
- Numinus Wellness announces opening of new clinic with expanded capacity in Montreal click here
- Kidoz expects 2022 revenue at $16M-$18M with EBITDA remaining positive three years in a row click here
- Power Nickel kicks off second round of drilling at Nisk project, Quebec following resource estimate click here
- Plurilock Security completes first sale of access control solution to California-based provider of legal services click here
