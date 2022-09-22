4ezpool.com offer Dog Dock-Diving Regulation Pools

Durable EZ Pools for Dock Diving Durable Dog Pools from 4ezpool.com

EZ Pools are durable, easy-to-assemble and perfect for all dog-centric events. Their portable design is also perfect for roaming event shows.

USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EZ Pool Products is proud to announce a full line of Dog Dock Diving portable pools. With over twenty years of experience with dog use, EZ Pools has developed a brand and a product that is ideal for use with dog dock diving. The North American Dog Diving (NADD) provides guidance and rules for competing in the dog dock diving arena. One of their more important requirements is the right size pool. EZ Pools meets and far exceeds those requirements. Whereas a few providers in the past had only one available pool size, EZ Pools has an infinite number of pools sizes available. "Every pool is made to order." Points out Simon LeCree, Sales Manager for EZ Pool Products. "So basically we can make any size pool the customer needs."

And that's great because according to NADD dogs are jumping further and further these days. Although EZ Pools offers a default minimum pool size, 22x42, they have been receiving more demand for their longer pools. "This year we sold a 22x62 specifically for dog dock diving." Remarks LeCree. "That is twenty feet longer than the NADD recommendation."

In 2020 there was a dramatic increase in dog purchases, as such there is a higher demand for these types of wonderfully athletic activities for dogs. NADD has led the way in guiding start ups as well as expanders. Now with the readily available access to a durable EZ Pool, everything just got easier.