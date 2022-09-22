Chain Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Kraft Sports + Entertainment

The Industry-Leading Blockchain Software Provider Partners With New England Patriots and New England Revolution

/EIN News/ -- CHARLESTOWN, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chain, the leading Web3 software solutions company, and Kraft Sports + Entertainment are excited to announce that Chain will serve as the official blockchain and Web3 sponsor of the New England Patriots, New England Revolution, Gillette Stadium, and Patriot Place in a multi-year agreement.

As part of this newly formed partnership, Chain and Kraft Sports + Entertainment will work hand in hand to develop state-of-the-art Web3 experiences while utilizing Chain's award-winning suite of products and services.

"We are proud to partner with Kraft Sports + Entertainment to envision the future of Web3 for Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots and New England Revolution," said Deepak Thapliyal, Web3 entrepreneur and CEO of Chain. "Our team is excited to help Kraft Sports + Entertainment build cutting-edge experiences for stadium visitors utilizing Chain's proprietary blockchain technology."

"The Patriots and Revolution, along with our tech partners, have always strived to be leaders in innovation. From being the first pro sports team with a website and creating the first nightly internet show to having the longest continuously running podcast in the world, we've embraced the opportunities that advances in technology have presented for us and our fans," said Murray Kohl, Vice President of Sales for Kraft Sports + Entertainment. "Together with Chain, we'll look to innovate that same way with Web3. Our fans will be able to connect with the Patriots and Revolution in ways never before possible."

Countless businesses have identified the need to adapt from Web2 to Web3. Chain will assist Gillette Stadium in weaving compelling, one-of-a-kind experiences into this new world. While Gillette Stadium is already a world-class physical venue, the Chain partnership will bring to light the revolutionary possibilities that exist in merging the physical with the digital to redefine a best-in-class fan experience.

ABOUT CHAIN

Chain is a blockchain infrastructure solution company that has been on a mission to enable a smarter and more connected economy since 2014. Chain offers builders in the Web3 industry services that help streamline the process of developing and maintaining their blockchain infrastructures. Chain implements a SaaS model for its products that addresses the complexities of overall blockchain management. Chain offers a variety of products such as Ledger, Cloud, and NFTs as a service. Companies who choose to utilize Chain's services will be able to free up resources for developers and cut costs so that clients can focus on their own products and customer experience. Learn more: Chain.com.

ABOUT KRAFT SPORTS + ENTERTAINMENT

Kraft Sports + Entertainment, a division of the Kraft Group, oversees marketing, sales, content development, and event operations for the New England Patriots, the New England Revolution and Gillette Stadium. Led by Robert and Jonathan Kraft, Kraft Sports + Entertainment has set the standard for delivering world-class concerts and sporting events in New England for more than 20 years.

