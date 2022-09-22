TitanHQ Wins Fivefold at the Expert Insights' Fall 2022 'Best-Of' Awards

TitanHQ is delighted to be named Expert Insights "Best-Of" Award winner. TitanHQ solutions have been selected as one of the top 10 best solutions in a phenomenal five of the 'Best-Of' award winners by Expert Insights.

/EIN News/ -- Galway, Ireland and Shelton, Connecticut, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TitanHQ solutions have been selected as one of the top 10 best solutions in a phenomenal five of the 'Best-Of' award winners by Expert Insights and the top featured solution in email security and email archiving. The company has been awarded a Fall 2022 Expert Insights 'Best-Of' award for the following categories :

The big winners at the 2022 awards were TitanHQ, Connectwise, Crowdstrike and ESET. The Expert Insights "Best-Of awards" recognize the world's best cybersecurity companies across multiple categories. They showcase the most innovative and effective solutions that provide powerful benefits to their users, highlighting up to notable 11 vendors in each category. Awards are based on numerous factors including: product features, ease of use, market presence, and customer satisfaction scores. The Best-Of award winners are carefully chosen by its in-house team of editors, based on extensive research of each solution in terms of performance and functionality, customer reviews and how they compare to other vendors in the market.

"These awards are designed to help organizations around the world find the right cybersecurity solutions and services they need, at a time when record levels of cyber-attacks are putting companies and their users at risk." - Expert Insights

"We are honored that TitanHQ was named as a Fall 2022 winner of Expert Insights Best-Of award for phishing simulation, email security, security awareness training, web security and email archiving," said TitanHQ CEO, Ronan Kavanagh. "Our cloud-based platform allows partners and MSPs to take advantage of TitanHQ's proven technology so they can sell, implement and deliver our advanced network security solutions directly to their client base."

About TitanHQ

TitanHQ offers a best-in-class SaaS Cybersecurity Platform delivering a layered security solution to prevent user vulnerability. Our MSP-centric platform enables our partners to generate recurring revenue through the sale of our solutions to SMBs and to scale and effectively manage their own businesses.

TitanHQ provides solutions for:

Advanced email phishing protection with AI-driven, zero-day threat intel

Leading edge malware and ransomware detection and protection

Proactive prevention from malicious web threats and attacks

Security Awareness Training (SAT) powering human layer protection

Email Data Protection (EDP) via email archiving and encryption solutions

Regulatory and legal compliance

