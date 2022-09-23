United Better Homes Educates Homeowners on How to Bundle Their Roof Replacement with New Solar Panels
The owners of United Better Homes are educating homeowners on how bundling roof replacement in Rhode Island and solar panel installation can save them big!CENTRAL FALLS, RI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Better Homes, a leading provider of both roof replacement and solar in Rhode Island, are educating homeowners on how they can save big. “Scheduling roof replacement and a solar panel installation at the same time can mean big savings for area homeowners,” note the company’s owners.
How and why is this such a bargain for area homeowners? The team at United Better Homes is happy to explain. “Homeowners should first realize that a roof must be in good condition for it to support solar panels. The issue isn’t that these panels are heavy. Instead, contractors usually need to remove those panels to perform needed repairs and roof replacement for Rhode Island properties.”
This is a great chance to schedule both projects at once, often at a discount, note the owners of United Better Homes. “Our company specializes in providing both roof replacement and solar panel installation. We can do both separately but combining these two projects can then mean far less cost overall.”
The owners of United Better Homes are also happy to explain just how much a homeowner can save by scheduling both Rhode Island solar and roof work. “Roof replacement on its own might run about ten to fifteen thousand dollars, and solar installation can cost anywhere from fifteen to twenty thousand, on average.” It’s important to note that labor is a big part of this cost. “Consequently, investing in reroofing and solar energy at the same time can usually shave a good chunk off those combined costs.”
The team also says that it’s vital for homeowners to remember that their savings and financial advantages don’t stop there! “Solar energy can save hundreds if not thousands of dollars on energy costs every year. Also, your home’s value typically increases after a solar panel installation, allowing you to earn equity faster from that property.”
The owners of United Better Homes also note that solar panel incentives make it a great time to invest in solar. “Recent federal legislation means a higher tax write-off than we’ve seen, and solar panels are also more affordable than ever. Homeowners should be thinking of taking advantage of those falling prices and rising incentives!
This is also due to the recent Inflation Reduction Act. Homeowners throughout the US are saving big as they can now receive a 30% tax credit on their solar project - and this includes roof replacement, electricity work, tree services, etc., required for the project. This is currently valid through 2032.
Of course, there are many other reasons to consider investing in solar energy in Rhode Island. “Solar means clean energy, without fumes, emissions, and other pollutants,” note the owners of United Better Homes. “Choosing solar for your property can also encourage other property owners to do the same.”
The owners of United Better Homes also note how vital it is to schedule roof repairs and reroofing when needed! “Older roofs typically have small cracks and leaks,” they explain. “These let out your heating and cooling. A worn-out roof also tends to decrease property values overall. They might also detract from a home’s curb appeal!” On the other hand, newer roofs mean increased interior insulation, lowering your utility costs. A new roof also tends to increase property values and can upgrade a property’s appearance immediately.
To encourage homeowners to consider both reroofing and solar installation together, the owners of United Better Homes are taking appointments for no-cost consultations and price quotes. Homeowners are asked to visit their website and fill out a contact form or just call their number and talk to a customer care representative. However, appointments are on a first-come, first-serve basis, so it’s vital that homeowners call soon. Your local tax authority can also explain current incentives and federal credits in more detail.
