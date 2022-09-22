Submit Release
Charlotte Regional Farmers Market hosts Muscadine Day Sept. 30

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
THURSDAY, SEPT. 22, 2022

CONTACT:

Brianna Burns, marketing specialist
NCDA&CS Marketing Division
919-707-3108; Brianna.Burns@ncagr.gov

Charlotte Regional Farmers Market hosts Muscadine Day Sept. 30

CHARLOTTE – September marks the peak of grape season in North Carolina and to celebrate this tasty fruit, the Charlotte Regional Farmer’s Market, the N.C. Muscadine Grape Association and the N.C. Wine and Grape Council will host Muscadine Day Friday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kids of all ages can sample muscadine grapes at the event and there will be muscadine wine tastings for those 21 and over. Muscadine grapes and refreshing muscadine slushies will also be available to purchase at the event and visitors can play a game for a chance to win muscadine grape juice.

For more information on the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market visit https://www.ncagr.gov/markets/facilities/markets/charlotte/ , or follow Charlotte Regional Farmers Market on Facebook. For more information on North Carolina wines, visit www.ncwine.org.

-30,1

 

Charlotte Regional Farmers Market hosts Muscadine Day Sept. 30

