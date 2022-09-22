Governor Abbott Congratulates Laredo Economic Development Corporation On Business Growth

September 22, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Laredo, Webb County Well-Positioned For Continuing Economic Expansion

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the Laredo Economic Development Corporation (EDC) on its strong record for attracting new jobs and nearly $50 million in capital investments by expanding and relocating companies in Laredo and Webb County in 2021.

“Texas continues to attract new jobs, new businesses, and new investments, and as a result, more Texans are working than ever before in our state’s history,” said Governor Abbott. “Critical to that growth is our dominance in global trade as the top exporting state for 20 years and the top tech exporting state for nine years in a row. With its strategic location, the Port of Laredo is the No. 1 inland port along the U.S.-Mexico border with over $248.5 billion in imports and exports in 2021. The Laredo region and Webb County are well-positioned for continuing economic expansion, and I want to thank our local, regional, and state economic development partners for their dedication to attracting, retaining, and growing jobs in South Texas and all across this great state. Working together, we will keep Texas the best state to live, work, build a business, and raise a family."

Speaking on Governor Abbott’s behalf at the Laredo EDC’s 29th annual Pathway’s for Trade Symposium Event last night, Adriana Cruz, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism, noted the region’s significant contribution to our state’s economy. “The community of Laredo supports the Lone Star State’s status as an economic powerhouse,” said Executive Director Cruz. “Not only is Laredo one of the top cities in the nation to start a business, but it also serves as a gateway for global trade with Mexico and beyond.”

About the Laredo EDC: A private non-profit corporation focused on promoting and fostering economic and industrial development in the Laredo region, the Laredo EDC provides community data and economic indicators for business prospects and investors, site selection services, assistance with and screening for incentives from the city, county, and state, and research information requested by clients.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is charged with marketing and promoting the state of Texas as a premier business location and travel destination and works closely with regional and community partners to ensure Texas remains the top state for business in the nation. Under Governor Abbott’s leadership, Texas continues to set new records for total employment and jobs. Texas has also remained the Best State for Business for a record 18 years in a row and received the Governor's Cup for the most job-creating corporate relocation and expansion projects the last 10 consecutive years.