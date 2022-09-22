Submit Release
Food Lion Feeds Partners with North Carolina Campus Engagement to Combat Food Insecurity

NC college students fight hunger through intercollegiate competition to win up to $22,000

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An innovative initiative to address food insecurity on and around college campuses in North Carolina is launching its fourth annual effort. The Food Lion Feeds Collegiate Hunger Challenge, held in partnership with North Carolina Campus Engagement, encourages 15 North Carolina colleges and universities to compete against one another to see which student body collects and donates the most food to neighbors in need. Food Lion Feeds is Food Lion’s hunger-relief platform, and North Carolina Campus Engagement is a collaborative network of colleges and universities committed to educating students on civic and social responsibility.

Through the competition, Food Lion Feeds and North Carolina Campus Engagement will award up to $22,000 in cash and prizes to winning colleges for their efforts to fight hunger on and around their campus. Throughout the challenge, which runs from Sept. 26, 2022, through Jan. 6, 2023, the participating colleges and universities earn points based on several activities the school participates in, all centered around combating food insecurity and raising awareness about the issue. Since the statewide Collegiate Hunger Challenge began in 2018, 28 North Carolina colleges and universities have participated. As part of the challenge, each school selects one or two MVP Student Hunger ambassadors responsible for leading the effort.

“We know hunger on and around college campuses is a significant issue, and we’re excited to partner with the next generation of leaders to find solutions for our neighbors in need,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds. “The Collegiate Hunger Challenge is a creative way to address food insecurities in our communities and support our partners in education.”

The Collegiate Hunger Challenge also kicks off in September to align with Hunger Action Month™, a time when Food Lion Feeds deepens its commitment to raise awareness and inspire action to help people facing impossible choices resulting from food insecurity.

“This is such a powerful example of how higher education and business can partner to address a public issue for which they both are concerned, such as hunger and food insecurity,” said Leslie Garvin, Executive Director of North Carolina Campus Engagement. “It is so exciting to witness the passion and hard work of the student hunger ambassadors as they develop the civic skills to continue to be community leaders in the future.”  

The 2022 Collegiate Hunger Challenge participating North Carolina schools are:

University Partner City
Appalachian State University Boone
Central Piedmont Community College Charlotte
Davidson-Davie Community College Lexington
Durham Technical Community College Durham
East Carolina University Greenville
Elizabeth City State University Elizabeth City
Fayetteville State University Fayetteville
Guilford College Greensboro
North Carolina Central University Durham
Piedmont Community College Roxboro
Queens University of Charlotte Charlotte
University of North Carolina, Charlotte Charlotte
University of North Carolina, Greensboro Greensboro
University of North Carolina, Pembroke Pembroke
University of North Carolina, Wilmington Wilmington

To learn more about the Food Lion Feeds hunger relief initiative, visit foodlion.com/feeds.  

About Food Lion
Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About North Carolina Campus Engagement
North Carolina Campus Compact is a collaborative network of colleges and universities committed to educating students for civic and social responsibility, partnering with communities for positive change and strengthening democracy. Learn more at nccampusengagement.org

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations
704-245-3317
publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com
 Leslie Garvin (NCCE)  
336-278-7198
lgarvin@ncegnage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1260ada-0414-477e-8f38-6813b75d3e8f


Primary Logo

2021 Food Lion Feeds Collegiate Hunger Challenge

Carson Duncan (left) and Kayla Rice (right) collected nonperishable food items throughout the fall 2021 semester at Piedmont Community College campus and community events, totaling 230 pounds of food by the end of the competition. Photo courtesy of Piedmont Community College.

Food Lion Feeds Partners with North Carolina Campus Engagement to Combat Food Insecurity

