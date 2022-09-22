Animal Wound Care Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 1,731.84 Million by 2028, Globally, at 7.51% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Increasing demand for pet insurance, the growing number of veterinary practitioners, and rising animal health expenditures are expected to drive the animal wound care market over the predicted years.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Animal Wound Care Market ” By Animal Type (Companion Animals and Livestock Animals), By End-User (Home Care, and Hospitals & Clinics), By Product (Surgical Wound Care Products, Advanced Wound Care Products, Traditional Wound Care Products, Therapy Devices), and By Geography.

The Animal Wound Care Market size was valued at USD 1,043.47 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,731.84 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.51% from 2021 to 2028, according to the most recent study from Verified Market Research.

Global Animal Wound Care Market Overview

There is increased demand for surgeries owing to the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis and dental conditions. For instance, according to a report by APPA, pet owners in the U.S. spent around USD 32.3 billion in veterinary care in 2020. The livestock animal segment is also expected to show significant growth due to the increased demand for animal protein and growing consumer awareness about high-quality products. For instance, the EU provided subsidies between USD 30.68 to USD 35.0 billion as per Greenpeace NGO in 2019 to maintain the well-being of large animals, such as equines, livestock animals, or other farm animals surging growth.

Over the last few years, companion animal ownership has experienced steady growth, specifically in emerging markets such as China and India. An increasing spending activity by many pet owners in these countries is now willing to spend more on pet care, specifically healthcare services. Moreover, according to a Dairy Tech India article, India is emerging as the world’s second-largest poultry market, with an annual growth of more than 14%. India is the world’s largest milk producer. Thus, the rising spending in the veterinary healthcare market is expected to create opportunities for market growth. However, the average household in the US spent USD 731 on routine doctor and surgical visits for dogs in the year 2019, an increase of 47% as compared to a decade ago. Likewise, USD 427 was spent on routine doctor and surgical visits for cats in 2019. Moreover, in Germany, the annual veterinary cost is approximately USD 162.9 per dog and USD 75.61 per cat.

Key Players

The “Global Animal Wound Care Market” study report will provide valuable insight emphasizing the global market. The major players in the market are

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic plc

3M Company

Ethicon Inc.

Virbac

Jorgen Kruuse A/S

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Animal Wound Care Market into Animal Type, End-User, Product Type, and Geography.

Animal Wound Care Market, by Animal Type Companion Animals Livestock Animals



Animal Wound Care Market, by End-user Hospitals & Clinics Home Care



Animal Wound Care Market, by Product Surgical Wound Care Products Advanced Wound Care Products Traditional Wound Care Products Therapy Devices



Animal Wound Care Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



