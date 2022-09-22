Acuity named Fall 2022 Leader and High Performer, and wins Best Support by G2
Acuity is delighted to announce having been named a Leader and High Performer in G2’s Fall 2022 reports once again, and to have won the Best Support badge.
Each quarter, G2 publishes a new report recognizing pivotal companies in the software industry across a wide variety of categories. Acuity is delighted to announce having been named a Leader in G2's Fall 2022 Grid® for IT Risk Management as well as High Performer in Audit Management once again, as well as to have won the Best Support badge.
— Kerry Chambers, Acuity's Chief Commercial Officer
G2 is a peer-to-peer review site considered the largest, most trusted marketplace helping 60 million people every year make decisions about software based on user reviews.
Kerry Chambers, Acuity’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “The recognition received from G2 two quarters in a row is a reflection of Acuity’s commitment to customer satisfaction and continual improvement.”
“We strive to make STREAM Integrated Risk Manager a platform that can grow alongside the customer’s needs and adapt to dynamic, highly regulated industries. As G2 ratings are a direct reflection of our customers’ experience of STREAM, we’re delighted to receive these badges and are thankful for our customers’ support. We look forward to continuing to create fruitful partnerships that help STREAM users feel confident wherever they are on their risk maturity journeys.”
The G2 reports recognising Acuity’s performance specify that to be a Leader in the IT Risk Management means receiving a high customer Satisfaction score and having a large Market Presence.
Key facts that contributed to Acuity’s leadership position on the IT Risk Management Grid include:
• 100% of users rated Acuity 4 or 5 stars
• 90% of users believe it is headed in the right direction
• Users said they would be likely to recommend Acuity Risk Management at a rate of 93%.
Furthermore, with a rating for Quality of Support at 98%, compared to the average for Audit Management of 92%, Acuity Risk Management has won the Best Support badge in Audit Management this G2 report season, having moved up one position since the Summer 22 release.
Here’s what a couple of Acuity’s customers had to say:
"Very knowledgeable & helpful team who go above and beyond to help with installation and configuration
The biggest advantage of Acuity Risk Management is that it is highly configurable which has allowed us to meet requirements from a number of stakeholders across our group setup. Acuity has allowed us to move from doing assessments and risk analysis within spreadsheets. It will also eventually allow us to provide information to the stakeholder enabling them to make more risk-based investments rather than compliance-based. The tool has also allowed us to get a group view of risks which has not previously been possible."
Leona M, Group Cyber Security Governance - Risk and Compliance Manager
Mid-Market(51-1000 emp.)
"Making Security Managers more effective
Having all the information I need in one place is what I like best about Acuity’s STREAM.
As a Security Consultant, I like to be able to demonstrate to clients that I am managing their risks effectively and in particular that I am able to show the return on investment."
Rosy T, Information Security Consultant
Enterprise(> 1000 emp.)
To read Acuity’s reviews on G2 and find out more about STREAM Integrated Risk Manager, visit the G2 profile or the Acuity Risk Management website.
Doris Cozma, Marketing Manager
Acuity Risk Management
