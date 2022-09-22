Trikafta coverage extended to children 6 years and older

CANADA, September 22 - Prince Edward Island has extended coverage for the Cystic Fibrosis medication Trikafta for eligible children six years of age and older.

“Patients with cystic fibrosis and their families have advocated for provincial coverage of Trikafta. In November 2021, Prince Edward Island provided coverage for this lifesaving drug for those eligible over the age of 12. We are pleased to extend coverage to patients six years of age and older to help young Islanders enjoy healthier lives while living with cystic fibrosis.” - Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson

In April 2022, Health Canada approved the use of Trikafta to treat children between six and 11. In July 2022, the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health made a number of recommendations including extending coverage for those over the age of six and recommended provinces remove some qualifying criteria to access the drug. Coverage for patients age six to eleven began soon after this recommendation was received by the Department of Health and Wellness. The expansion is in line with Trikafta eligibility in other provinces.

Cystic fibrosis is a progressive genetic disease that affects children and adults. It is the most common fatal genetic disease affecting children and young adults in Canada. Trikafta can be used to treat about 90 per cent of cystic fibrosis patients. It has been shown to slow disease progression, improve lung function and increase the median age of survival. Prince Edward Island has been providing coverage for Trikafta to support eligible cystic fibrosis patients 12 years of age and older and their families since November 1st, 2021. Without provincial coverage, the cost to patients could be in excess of $300,000 per year. Cystic fibrosis patients and their families are encouraged to speak with their physician about coverage for Trikafta.

