New Children’s Book Conveys Life-Changing Lessons for Kids
“The Adventures of the Bungalow Fly” Brings Fun, Adventure, and a lot of TeachingsETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gone are the days when children considered parks as playgrounds. Children’s playgrounds have gone digital, taking many precious memories from children into a digital world that is both harmful and addictive.
Author Anthony Azar knows the importance of taking the children back into actual playgrounds - where the sun is up, and the cool breeze can be experienced.
Thus, Azar pens his entertaining and enthralling book entitled, “The Adventures of the Bungalow Fly” which aims to bring children back to the sunny playgrounds through humorous depictions of the character, and beautifully-stringed rhymes.
The Bungalow Fly's new adventure begins when the fly meets a man who spends all his days plugged into electronics, gadgets, and other things. The Bungalow Fly uses her creative and mischievous ways to help the man get his life back and put a smile on his face.
The book offers beautifully illustrated and colorful drawings that surely capture the attention of children.
The book starts with a story of a man who was wired to his gadgets: “There once was a man who sat on his rump. He never went out, and he never got up. Never would play or turn the phone ringer off. He never would say tizipitty, Ippitty kip. He just sat his whole life in front of a screen. He lived for his gadgets, if you know what I mean.”
Aside from this, the book also strung beautiful rhymes that are perfect for parents to read for their children during bedtime.
Grab your copy now of “The Adventures of the Bungalow Fly”, now available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+ +1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other