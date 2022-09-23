Author Pens Entertaining Lessons for Digitally-Addicted Generation
Author Anthony Azar Pens His Masterpiece “The Adventures of the Bungalow Fly”ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital addiction is prevalent among many kids these days. Digital addiction is a harmful dependence on digital media and devices such as smartphones, video games, and computers. In fact, psychologists believe that addiction to electronic devices and media should be classified similarly to substance abuse disorders.
But worry not. There is one effective way in preventing this kind of addition in children: Literature and story-telling.
The new book “The Adventures of the Bungalow Fly” aims to bring children back to the sunny playgrounds through humorous depictions of character, and beautifully-stringed rhymes, wonderfully-made illustrations and colorful depictions that will surely capture the attention of children. Parents will surely enjoy reading it, too!
Written by prolific author Tony Azar, the book tells a story of a man and a fly having entertaining conversations with each other that ended up changing the man’s life - for the better.
“The Bungalow Fly's new adventure begins when a fly meets a man who spends all his days plugged into electronics, gadgets, and other things. The Bungalow Fly uses her creative and mischievous ways to help the man get his life back and put a smile on his face,” Azar said.
The beginning phrase captures the attention of children: “There once was a man who sat on his rump. He never went out, and he never got up. Never would play or turn the phone ringer off. He never would say tizipitty, Ippitty kip. He just sat his whole life in front of a screen. He lived for his gadgets, if you know what I mean,” it reads.
“The Adventures of the Bungalow Fly” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide.
