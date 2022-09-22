BOING® Launches a New Range of Beanie Hats, perfect for the Cornish Winter
Boing - the jewellery and apparel brand will be releasing three new knitted Beanie Hats in time for winter.BUDE, CORNWALL, UK, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boing - the jewellery and apparel brand will be releasing its first three new knitted Beanie Hats in time for winter. With the inevitable cold winds that will blow in from the Atlantic Ocean, a BOING Beanie Hat will not only keep your head warm but up your style game too. The comfort stretch of BOING Beanies means that they will trap heat underneath and add warmth, keeping the wintry weather away from your head.
Designed in Cornwall to match with their popular Boing Bracelets, BOING Beanies are the perfect accessory to complete your look. Available in three of their most popular bracelet colours: Bulldog (Navy Blue), Magic Mushroom (Brown), and Isaac (Black/Grey), the soft and comfortable knitted beanies are unisex and available in one size fits all for both men and women.
Beanie Hats are also a perfect Christmas gift idea for anyone that enjoys the great outdoors and are suitable for all adults.
So, if you are tired of having numb ears from icy temperatures, pull on a BOING Beanie Hat this winter.
The new range of BOING Beanie Hats will be available from boingapparel.com in November, so register for their email newsletter to be the first to know.
Elliot Banks
Fortico Media
+44 20 3983 3040
email us here