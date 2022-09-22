Submit Release
Bank of South Carolina Corporation Declares Dividend

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Directors of Bank of South Carolina Corporation, BKSC the parent company for The Bank of South Carolina, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share to shareholders of record October 4, 2022, payable October 31, 2022.

Fleetwood S. Hassell, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "This represents the 132nd quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders over the past 35+ years.  We remain well capitalized and focused as we move through the year."

About Bank of South Carolina Corporation

The Bank of South Carolina Corporation is the holding company of The Bank of South Carolina ("The Bank"). The Bank is a South Carolina state-chartered bank with offices in Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, and the West Ashley community and has been in continuous operation since 1987. A sixth office at 1730 Maybank Highway on James Island is anticipated to open in the second quarter of 2023. Our website is www.banksc.com. Bank of South Carolina Corporation currently trades its common stock on the NASDAQ stock market under the symbol "BKSC".

