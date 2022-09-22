ComEd Home Energy Assessments Help Homeowners and Renters Save More Than $17 Million on Energy Bills

Since 2014, nearly 130,000 customers received approximately $30 million in free energy-saving products and incentives

Nearly 130,000 homeowners and renters across northern Illinois saved a total of approximately $17.5 million on their energy bills, based on 2021 rates, through a ComEd offering that assesses the interior of a home or unit to find ways to lower energy costs.

"I learned about the program at an event sponsored by my alderman. I signed up on the spot and the experience was absolutely wonderful," said James, who received a ComEd home energy assessment for his residence in Chicago's Beverly View neighborhood. "The energy advisor who visited my home was cordial and knowledgeable about what it took to help save energy at my home. The biggest benefit to me was the installation of energy-efficient showerheads and faucet aerators and hot-water pipe insulation. Not only has this helped my electric bill, but my wife was able to water the garden all summer and even our water bill was reasonable."

James is one of many northern Illinois residents who, since 2014, have signed up for a home energy assessment and who, together, qualified for a total of nearly $30 million in free energy-saving products and incentives.

"ComEd is always looking for ways to make it affordable for families and individuals to access clean and reliable electricity," said Melissa Washington, ComEd's chief customer officer and senior vice president of customer operations. "One of the biggest ways is by signing up for a free home energy assessment, which not only provides immediate home savings, but plans for unlocking additional savings into the future."

Through home energy assessments, customers have saved more than 125 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, which is enough energy to power more than 14,000 ComEd customers' homes for one year. The offering also helped reduce from the air more than 106 million pounds of carbon emissions that contribute to climate change, which is the equivalent of removing more than 10,000 cars off the road for one year or planting nearly 60,000 acres of trees.

Home energy assessments, which are part of ComEd's award-winning Energy Efficiency Program, are designed to improve the energy efficiency of a home and lower its energy costs, while enhancing the comfort of those who live within it.

Homeowners and renters receive a free review of their home – either in-person or virtually – to identify areas for energy savings. An energy advisor will collect information about a home's energy features by looking at its lighting, heating and cooling systems, water heaters and appliances. The advisor then provides personalized recommendations for saving energy and money.

During the assessment, the advisor may install free and discounted energy-saving products, including LEDs, a programmable or smart thermostat, WaterSense certified showerheads and faucet aerators, hot water pipe insulation and advanced power strips. Assessments can be conducted for single-family homes. A separate program is available for multi-unit buildings. For certain qualifying low-income customers, ComEd also includes free weatherization improvements.

ComEd offers assessments in collaboration with Nicor Gas, North Shore Gas, and Peoples Gas. Customers can get more information and schedule an assessment online at ComEd.com/Assessment or by calling 855-433-2700.

More Ways to Save Money and Energy

The ComEd Energy Efficiency Program, which is funded in compliance with state law, is one of the largest programs in the nation offering residents, businesses and the public sector ways to control energy costs, including services and incentives that help them cut back on their energy use to reduce energy bills and help the environment.

In addition to saving customers a total of $7 billion on their energy bills since 2008, the energy-efficiency program helped customers save nearly 65 million megawatt-hours of electricity, which is enough energy to power more than 7.4 million ComEd customers' homes for one year.

For more information on how ComEd helps customers save money and energy, visit ComEd.com/HomeSavings for residential customers and ComEd.com/BizSavings for business customers.

