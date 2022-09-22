Ronn Torossian on Research in PR

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research is crucial for good public relations, just as it is crucial for the preparation and execution of all successful plans. Noteworthy PR is always research-based. Research helps to target appropriate audiences. Research can be done through customer surveys or other methods of data collection. The existing opinions and attitudes of the target audience should be analyzed. That information should be used to prepare a communications plan. The plan should then be executed, and the impact should then be monitored.

Every PR plan starts with research

Good public relations always starts with thorough research. It is a bad idea to influence public opinion in a vacuum. Whether focus groups, public opinion polls, or background reading is used, research should always begin by identifying issues, opinions, and opportunities that an organization currently faces. This helps in understanding the PR landscape. It also helps to give a baseline against which subsequent failure or success can be measured.

Understanding public opinion

Understanding public opinion is important and the best way to do that is through professional public opinion surveys. It is equally important that the survey results are interpreted carefully. Public mood can swing wildly. Public attitudes can change from fresh opinion to confirmed belief. If a business wants to impact opinion, it must understand where it stands in the cycle.

Analyze opinion polls

Opinion polls may appear simple, but before they are used to make business decisions, they should be understood clearly. When looking at polls, PR professionals should not just look at the answers, they should also understand the questions.

Media audits

Whenever a new product is launched, a business should begin with a thorough media audit of the companies and issues in the field. It should survey all recent media coverage, learning what people are reading and identifying opinion leaders. Then, an ongoing media monitoring function should be established. This keeps a business updated on what is being said about it and guides its decisions when it is trying to get new publicity or correct faulty coverage.

Google yourself

Google has changed the definition of ‘reputation’. A PR crisis might not blow over quickly if it stops appearing on social media posts or in the newspapers. Good or bad stories can hang around Google’s front page for months or even years. Regular checks should be made to see what face a business is showing to the Google world. Google search results cannot be changed but a business should be ready to answer any questions that might arise because of it. Endless information on the net can be a blessing. It can also be a curse if a business allows itself to be overwhelmed by it. In PR, tracking clients’ reputations or the innovations of its competitors can save a business from wasting a lot of time.

Ronn Torossian is Chairman of 5WPR, a leading PR firm.

