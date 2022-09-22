Syncari Named a 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendor™ in RevOps Data Automation

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncari, a leader in revenue operations (RevOps) and data automation, today announced that it has been named a 2022 Gartner Cool Vendor in RevOps Data Automation.

Gartner's Cool Vendor research is designed to highlight interesting, new, and innovative vendors, products, and services. The report stated that "by 2025, 75% of the highest-growth technology companies in the world will deploy the RevOps model" and further explains that RevOps data automation technologies will help:

Accelerate the speed of execution with which business technologists implement strategic decisions into frontline systems.

Connect data across SaaS applications in the revenue tech stack to provide a single version of truth for all revenue functions.

Facilitate workflow automation and data management for RevOps analysts without requiring deep technical skills.

The report also highlighted that "Successful RevOps requires interconnected workflows and communal data to support the end-to-end revenue process."

Syncari provides a complete, no-code data automation platform that enables revenue teams to align their data, find revenue signals, and activate insights from leads to billings — all with zero code. This is made possible by Syncari's patent-pending multidirectional synchronization engine and data-model driven approach to integration, which creates a unified customer view for data, workflows, and logic and shares that view throughout the revenue tech stack while maintaining data integrity.

"To be recognized as a Cool Vendor by Gartner is a tremendous honor, and we are thankful to our customers and employees for getting us here," said Nick Bonfiglio, co-founder and CEO of Syncari. "This underscores the impact of data-driven transformations we help our customers achieve, and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of two massive movements: RevOps and data automation."

This is the latest in a series of accolades for Syncari, which was listed in "Emerging Big Data Vendors to Know in 2022" by The Channel Company (CRN) and received Top Workplaces 2022 by San Francisco Bay Area Top Workplaces.

GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Syncari:

A leader in revenue operations (RevOps) and data automation, Syncari is a VC-backed company founded by revenue leaders from Marketo, MuleSoft, and Workato. Syncari enables RevOps teams to align, analyze, and activate trusted customer data. Through powerful data management, workflow automation, and multi-directional sync, Syncari accelerates the unification and normalization of data to create distributed truth across the tech stack. To learn more, visit syncari.com.

